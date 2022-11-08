NDRRMC: 'Paeng' death toll rises to 158

In this handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on October 28, 2022 rescue workers retrieve bodies of victims during a rescue and retrieval operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people who died due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) has risen to 158, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday.

Of the fatalities, 123 have been confirmed and 23 have yet to be validated.

Most of the deaths were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (63). It was followed by Western Visayas (36) and Calabarzon (33). These regions have been placed under a state of calamity, which allows local governments to use calamity funds and imposes price freezes on basic goods.

The NDRRMC also reported 142 people injured and 34 reported missing.

Paeng affected 4.66 million people, or 1.31 million families, across the archipelago.

According to the NDRRMC, the storm left nearly P3 billion worth of damage to agriculture affecting 81,866 farmers and fishers. Paeng’s damage to infrastructure was pegged at P4.5 billion.

The agency also reported that assistance amounting to P212.56 billion has been given to Paeng-affected communities.

The destruction caused by Paeng reignited discussions on the need to enhance disaster risk management and climate change adaptation measures. — Gaea Katreena Cabico