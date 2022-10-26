Marcos wants closer look at cause of death of middleman in Percy Lapid killing

This 2019 file photo shows Persons Deprived of Liberty at the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said he is not convinced that one of the alleged middlemen in the murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid who was found to have died at the New Bilibid Prison died of natural causes.

The investigation into the killing hit a setback with the reported death of Jun Villamor, the man whom confessed gunman Joel Escorial said arranged the murder, inside the NBP. Villamor's death has led to the suspension of corrections chief Gerald Bantag pending results of an investigation into possible lapses at the national penitentiary.

Marcos said that a toxicology report showed that Villamor was not poisoned or drugged, but "we still, I am still not satisfied that it was natural causes so sabi ko tignan ninyong mabuti (I told them to look closer) because there are ways to kill a person that do not show up in the medico-legal."

He said that the investigation into Villamor's death and Lapid's murder will continue, "but more importantly, is to retrace [where the order came from]"

"Who gave the order? [Who gave the inmate the order to order the shooter to do it and why?] That is what we're working on now."

READ: Remulla: At least 6 persons of interest in Lapid slay under custody of authorities

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, in a chance interview earlier Wednesday, said at least six persons of interest in the Lapid case are in government custody.

The second autopsy on the body of Villamor may also be finished on Wednesday, he added.

The president also assured media that he has been monitoring the investigation closely and has been talking to Remulla and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. about the case.

"They do not have any particular directives, the police knows what to do. I'll just get in the way. Alam ko, imbestigahan nila yan ng mabuti, alamin nila yan ng mabuti kung sinong (I know they will investigate this thoroughly and find out who are) behind this," he also said.

READ: Remulla says alleged middleman in Percy Lapid slay died in Bilibid this week

Also on Wednesday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros played audio recordings and shows screenshots of threats that the Mabasa family — Percy Lapid's real name was Percival Mabasa — has been receiving.

The unknown caller in one recording, who said he had also warned Percy that he would be killed, claimed that suspended corrections chief Gerald Bantag was "involved" in the killing. Bantag is among the persons of interest in the killing whom the Philippine National Police is looking into.

Hontiveros said the unknown caller contacted the Mabasas on October 22 and said that Percy's brother Roy Mabasa — also a journalist — and his son Mark were in danger.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Roy said Bantag's enthusiasm to grant radio interviews is "suspicious" and warned against losing focus in the case.

"Tandaan natin na si Bantag ay isa lamang sa 160 persons of interest na sinasabi ng [Philippine National Police]. Maging mapagmasid at mapanuri po tayo hanggang matunton natin ang totoong mastermind," he also said.