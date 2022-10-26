Hontiveros bares threats vs Percy Lapid's family, calls for government protection

A mourner holds a placard for slain journalist Percival Mabasa during his funeral at Paranaque, Metro Manila on October 9, 2022. Mabasa, a Philippine radio broadcaster, was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — The Mabasa family has been receiving death threats from an unknown caller who also implied that the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid — whose real name is Percival Mabasa — was arranged by officials of the New Bilibid Prison, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who called for government protection for the family, said.

The unknown caller, who said he had also warned Percy that he would be killed, claimed that suspended corrections chief Gerald Bantag was "involved" in the killing. Bantag is among the persons of interest in the killing whom the Philippine National Police is looking into.

Hontiveros said Wednesday the unknown caller contacted the Mabasas on October 22 and said that Percy's brother Roy Mabasa — also a journalist — and his son Mark were in danger.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Roy said Bantag's enthusiasm to grant radio interviews is "suspicious" and warned against losing focus in the case.

"Tandaan natin na si Bantag ay isa lamang sa 160 persons of interest na sinasabi ng [Philippine National Police]. Maging mapagmasid at mapanuri po tayo hanggang matunton natin ang totoong mastermind," he also said.

(Remember that Bantag is just one of 160 persons of interest that the PNP mentioned. We must all be vigilant and critical until the real mastermind is found)

Based on an audio recording that Hontiveros played at a press conference at the Senate, the caller was asking the Mabasas for money in exchange for the names of those involved in Percy's murder in Las Piñas on October 3. The voice on the recording also warned of consequences for failure to pay.

Hontiveros said she called the press conference to let authorities and the public know about the threats. "I believe this may shed light on the murder of Percy Lapid, and at the minimum, those persons should be prosecuted for threatening and extorting money from the family," she said.

She added that she is confident that the government can give Percy's widow and children support and protection, saying also earlier in the press conference that she believes "the [Philippine National Police] and the [National Bureau of Investigation] are doing their best with the case."

Hontiveros, one of two members of the Senate minority bloc, said that protecting the Mabasas is more than just about the family's peace of mind but also for freedom of the press and for other journalists who have been harassed or killed.

"Yes, a journalist’s first obligation is to the truth. And like any other job, the press must be able to perform their duty without fear of harm. [I am calling on the admnistration], protect the fourth estate from this reign of terror. Put an end to this gruesome death toll," she said.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has been asked to comment on Hontiveros’ statement but the former has yet to release a statement.

Bantag, in an interview with DZBB on Wednesday morning, pointed to supposed drug lords that are conspiring against him to link him to the Lapid case.

“That is what I see, because drug lords and syndicates are powerful. What did the former president say then? Narco-politics. We are nearing narco-politics,” he said in Filipino, but did not expound.

There have been 197 journalists killed in the Philippines since 1986, according to National Union of Journalists of the Philippines data. The Percy Lapid killing has prompted international condemnation from the multi-country Media Freedom Coalition and the International Federation of Journalists.

Marcos wants closer look at alleged middleman's death

Also on Wednesday, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. assured media that he has been monitoring the investigation closely and has been talking to Remulla and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. about the case.

"They do not have any particular directives, the police knows what to do. I'll just get in the way. Alam ko, imbestigahan nila yan ng mabuti, alamin nila yan ng mabuti kung sinong (I know they will investigate this thoroughly and find out who are) behind this," he also said.

READ: Remulla says alleged middleman in Percy Lapid slay died in Bilibid this week

The investigation hit a setback with the reported death of Jun Villamor, the man whom confessed gunman Joel Escorial said arranged the murder, inside the NBP. Villamor's death has led to Bantag's suspension pending results of an investigation into possible lapses at the national penitentiary.

Marcos said that a toxicology report showed that Villamor was not poisoned or drugged, but "we still, I am still not satisfied that it was natural causes so sabi ko tignan ninyong mabuti (I told them to look closer) because there are ways to kill a person that do not show up in the medico-legal."

He said that the investigation into Villamor's death and Lapid's murder will continue, "but more importantly, is to retrace [where the order came from]"

"Who gave the order? [Who gave the inmate the order to order the shooter to do it and why?] That is what we're working on now."

Remulla, in a chance interview earlier Wednesday, said at least six persons of interest in the Lapid case are in government custody.

The second autopsy on the body of Villamor may also be finished on Wednesday, he added. — Jonathan de Santos and Kristine Joy Patag