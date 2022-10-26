Remulla: At least 6 persons of interest in Lapid slay under custody of authorities

Mourners hold placards for slain journalist Percival Mabasa during his funeral at Paranaque, Metro Manila on October 9, 2022. Mabasa, a Philippine radio broadcaster, was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — “At least six” persons of interest in the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid are now under the custody of authorities, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Wednesday.

Remulla said among those who have been secured by the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation are those who may be linked to the sudden death of Jun Villamor, one of the alleged middlemen in the fatal ambush of Lapid.

Three more persons of interest, brothers Edmon Dimaculangan and Israel Dimaculangan and a man known only as Orly/Orlando, are not yet in custody, Remulla said.

“What matters is that all who were tagged by Villamor’s sister are in custody and we secured all those possible persons,” Remulla said in a streamed ambush interview at the Bureau of Corrections.

Villamor’s sister, who first came forward to Sen. Raffy Tulfo claiming she had information from her brother about three inmates who should be investigated should he die, has been placed under the witness protection program.

Remulla said authorities will escort Villamor’s sister once his body is brought home to Leyte.

Meanwhile, the autopsy on the body of Villamor might be finished today, Remulla said, adding that he is in contact with top forensic pathologist Raquel Fortun. — Xave Gregorio