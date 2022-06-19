^

Headlines

Department ready for VP-elect Duterte's leadership, DepEd chief says

Philstar.com
June 19, 2022 | 2:01pm
Department ready for VP-elect Duterte's leadership, DepEd chief says
This photo taken on November 9, 2021 shows Sara Duterte (C), mayor and daughter of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, walking with city hall employees in Davao city, on the southern island of Mindanao.
AFP / Manman Dejeto

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education is ready for Vice President-elect Sara Duterte to take its helm, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a congratulatory message.

Duterte, currently mayor of Davao City, will take her oath of office in her home city on Sunday afternoon. Her term as vice president begins on June 30.

"I look forward to turning over to you the leadership of DepEd," Briones, a former professor of public administration, said.

Briones said that she has "laid the foundations" for DepEd to address problems in the basic education system and that she is confident that Duterte's leadership of the department "will see the fruition of basic education's pivot to quality, enhanced by your new insights and innovations."

"That the department will be concurrently led by no less than the vice president speaks to the highest priorty that education will be given under the incoming administration," she also said.

Duterte, who was elected by a landslide in the May polls, had initially indicated she would like to head the defense department but accepted the offer to be education secretary instead, saying the country needs a "future generation of patriotic Filipinos that advocate peace and discipline in their respective communities."

Briones, in her message, added: "The overwhelming mandate that you received in the last election, garnering the highest number of votes for any individual national position in Philippine electoral history, is testament to the nation's trust in our vision and leadership to lead the country in the coming term alongside President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr."

Issues in basic education

As education chief, Duterte, currently the mayor of Davao City, is expected to deal with and address what has been called a deep-rooted and complex education crisis.

Poor teaching and learning conditions, student test scores that lag behind Southeast Asian peers and insufficient instructional facilities worsened by the coronavirus pandemic are seen among the most immediate problems to address in the sector.

Duterte, a lawyer, has a bachelor's degree in respiratory therapy from San Pedro College in Davao. She also attended San Beda University, her father's alma mater, and obtained a law degree from San Sebastian College-Recoletos in Manila.

BASIC EDUCATION

LEONOR BRIONES

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Luzon grid goes on red alert &mdash; DOE

Luzon grid goes on red alert — DOE

By Angelica Y. Yang | 22 hours ago
A red alert status was hoisted over the Luzon grid on Saturday afternoon due to a deficiency in power generation that may...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines still in money launder gray list

Philippines still in money launder gray list

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Paris-based Financial Action Task Force has retained the Philippines in its “gray list,” citing the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. nominates BIR, NICA leaders

Marcos Jr. nominates BIR, NICA leaders

1 day ago
President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has nominated the new heads of the Bureau of Internal Revenue and National...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima granted medical furlough by Muntinlupa court

De Lima granted medical furlough by Muntinlupa court

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
A regional trial court in Muntinlupa City granted a five-day medical furlough to detained Sen. Leila De Lima who is scheduled...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows to boost agriculture sector amid looming food crisis

Marcos vows to boost agriculture sector amid looming food crisis

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reiterated his commitment to prioritize the agriculture sector as the world braces...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Shooting incident in Philadelphia leaves Filipino tourist dead, mother injured

Shooting incident in Philadelphia leaves Filipino tourist dead, mother injured

15 minutes ago
Philippine Consulate General in New York Elmer Cato said John Laylo got shot in the head by one of the six bullets fired at...
Headlines
fbtw
Beyond 'adopt, don&rsquo;t shop': Caring for rescues during a pandemic

Beyond 'adopt, don’t shop': Caring for rescues during a pandemic

By Maro Enriquez | 1 hour ago
At 6 p.m. on the dot, the partners head out with masks on, plastic bags full of dry cat food, cans of wet food, and leaves...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rapporteur calls for junking of Esperon perjury suit vs rights defenders

UN rapporteur calls for junking of Esperon perjury suit vs rights defenders

3 hours ago
"I urge the authorities in the Philippines to stop the targeting of Human Rights Defenders, and instead promote and protect...
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices going up anew

Pump prices going up anew

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
A weaker peso, along with global developments, will again push pump prices higher this week.
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd launches &lsquo;virtual labs&rsquo; for senior high school

DepEd launches ‘virtual labs’ for senior high school

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The Department of Education has launched a new program that aims to improve access to technology for senior high school students...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with