DepEd launches first long-term basic education plan

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 6:44pm
Students wait in line before classes at Ricardo P. Cruz elementary school in Taguig City, suburban Manila on Dec. 6, 2021, after authorities loosened COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions to allow limited in-person classes in the capital city.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday launched the "Basic Education Development Plan 2030" (BEDP 2030) which will serve as a roadmap in improving the delivery and quality of basic education in the Philippines over the decade.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said this is the country's "first-ever long-term plan for basic education. The BEDP 2030, which will be turned over to the incoming administration, covers the traditional education of learners aged 5 to 18 years old and the non-formal learning of youth and adults.

"The plan aims to continue the goals of the Department for all Filipinos to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to a cohesive nation through the protection and promotion of the right to education," DepEd said in a statement. 

"[It] is also designed to address the immediate impacts of the pandemic on learning, participation, and education delivery, address the remaining access gaps, improve education quality and build resilience," it said.
 
The BEDP 2030 listed down its priorities under four pillars, namely:

  • Access. Ensuring access to learning opportunities;
     
  • Equity. Addressing the needs of learners who are placed at a disadvantage;
     
  • Quality. Improving the quality of education, particularly curriculum, assessment, learning environments and the upskilling and reskilling of teachers and leaders. 
     
  • Resiliency. Building resilience among learners and allowing them to exercise their rights in a positive learning environment. 

DepEd said that all four priorities can be undertaken through "modern, efficient, nimble and resilient" governance mechanisms. 

The BEDP 2030 will be implemented in two tranches: from 2022 to 2026; and from 2026 to 2030. 

The first phase will focus on responding to the immediate impacts of the pandemic on learning and participation. 

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were forced to abruptly shift from face-to-face classes to distancing learning. The sudden transition brought along several problems, including spotty internet, lack of funds for gadgets, among others. 

The second phase of the BEDP 2030 will focus on continuing the implementation of old programs, as well as the development of new ones to address emerging issues in the sector. 

"The BEDP 2030 seeks to address the cause of problems on quality [of education], to close these access gaps, the sustain and enhance relevant programs and to introduce innovations in fostering resiliency and embedding the rights of children and the youth and education," Briones said during the plan's launch at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Manila on Friday. 

She added that the DepEd aims for its learners to be globally-competitive and nation-loving citizens who are resilient, competent and productive. 

The plan's launch comes less than a month before President Rodrigo Duterte steps down from office, making way for the administration of president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.  Marcos has said that vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio, the elder Duterte's daughter, will helm the DepEd. 

