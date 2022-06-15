^

Headlines

EU, Australia, UN fund projects to support transformation of 6 MILF camps

Philstar.com
June 15, 2022 | 7:21pm
EU, Australia, UN fund projects to support transformation of 6 MILF camps
In a statement from the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines on Wednesday, one project focuses on providing legal identities while the other will promote economic and community resilience and security in partnership with the Office of Presidential Adviser of Peace, Reconciliation and Unity and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority.
Facebook / European Union in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union, along with Australia and the United Nations, is launching two projects aimed to support former combatants, families, and communities in their transition.

In a statement from the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines on Wednesday, one project focuses on providing legal identities while the other will promote economic and community resilience and security in partnership with the Office of Presidential Adviser of Peace, Reconciliation and Unity and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority. 

“We are happy to be partnering with Australia and the UN on normalisation, since enhancing the normalisation track -allowing for all the people engaged in the conflict to lead peaceful and productive lives without leaving anyone behind–is crucial to build lasting peace,” EU Ambassador Luc Véron said.

The projects will support Camp Bilal in the Lanao provinces, Camp Bushra from Lanao del Sur, Camp Rajamuda in North Cotabato/Maguindanao as well as Camp Abubakar, Camp Badre, and Camp Omar in Maguindanao.

Named the “Access to Legal Identity and Social Services for Decommissioned Combatants” (ALIAS-DC), the project will help provide birth certificates to 31,000 individuals, including communities surrounding the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) camps and the Bangsamoro Islamic Women’s Brigade (BIWAB).

The EU will be providing P62.41 million and Australia has donated P18.1 million for ALIAS-DC. Rights non-governmental organization IDEALS, Inc. will be leading the project, which will be imposed until 2023.

Meanwhile, the other project named “ Programme on Assistance for Camp Transformation through Inclusion, Violence Prevention and Economic Empowerment” (PROACTIVE) will focus on promoting the economic aspects of the communities in transition.

PROACTIVE is implemented by the UN Development Programme, while co-funder EU will provide P221 million. The program will be focusing on creating livelihoods through social enterprises as well as provide agricultural and non-agricultural livelihood programs, among others.

The EU said it has so far invested over 105 million euros to support development and capacity building for the peace efforts in Mindanao since 2020.

AUSTRALIA

EUROPEAN UNION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte accepts PCSO GM&rsquo;s resignation

Duterte accepts PCSO GM’s resignation

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has accepted the resignation of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma, Palace...
Headlines
fbtw
Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead

Guevarra: Stop dangerous 'red-tagging', file complaints instead

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Instead of baselessly linking groups as fronts for communist rebels that puts them in danger, officials who have been red-tagging...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to implement gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

PNP to implement gun ban for Marcos, Duterte inaugurations

8 hours ago
Gun ban will be imposed in Davao region from June 16 to 21 and from June 27 to July 2 in Metro Manila, said Police MGen. Valeriano...
Headlines
fbtw
Finland hopes Philippines will continue to uphold int&rsquo;l law, rules-based order

Finland hopes Philippines will continue to uphold int’l law, rules-based order

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday met with more diplomats, including the Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Journalists to PNP: Nothing wrong with reporting on peasant rights, land issues

Journalists to PNP: Nothing wrong with reporting on peasant rights, land issues

5 hours ago
“When has it been wrong for the media to report on issues that involve peasant rights and public interest?” Altermidya...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 1 until end June

Metro Manila to stay under Alert Level 1 until end June

1 hour ago
Metro Manila will remain under the laxest quarantine classification until the end of June despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases...
Headlines
fbtw
Former poll commissioner Guanzon is substitute rep for P3PWD party-list

Former poll commissioner Guanzon is substitute rep for P3PWD party-list

2 hours ago
Comelec, sitting en banc on Wednesday, approved the Law Department’s recommendation on the submitted documents of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t tags communist peace negotiator Luis Jalandoni, 10 others as terrorists

Gov’t tags communist peace negotiator Luis Jalandoni, 10 others as terrorists

2 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated Luis Jalandoni, five supposed members of communist organizations and five alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros to push anew for SOGIE Equality bill in 19th Congress

Hontiveros to push anew for SOGIE Equality bill in 19th Congress

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
The proposed law, which has been pushed for decades, bans discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation, gender...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines finds more cases of BA.5, BA.2.12.1 subvariant

Philippines finds more cases of BA.5, BA.2.12.1 subvariant

4 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said six more cases of the BA.5 subvariant and 10 more cases of the BA.2.12.1...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with