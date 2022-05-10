^

Headlines

'I accept the will of the people': Sotto on partial, unofficial results

Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 11:19am
'I accept the will of the people': Sotto on partial, unofficial results
"We presented an alternative for a better system in governance and politics but the electorate had their minds conditioned elsewhere," Senate President Tito Sotto said on Tuesday, March 10, 2022.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Asked for comment on the partial, unofficial tally, vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said he "accepts the will of the people."

As of 10:32 a.m, he is ranked third with over 8.12 million votes. The frontrunner Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is leading by a wide margin by an estimate 31.13 million votes.

"The people have made their choice. I accept the will of the People," Sotto said in a statement on Tuesday, the day after elections. 

"We presented an alternative for a better system in governance and politics but the electorate had their minds conditioned elsewhere," he added. 

Sotto, who ran alongside Sen Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, said he is glad he did not yield to any political pressure and "kept his integrity intact."

He wished godspeed to the new president and vice president.

Former senator and the son of the late dictator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., is currently leading in the presidential race at 30.55 million votes, while his archrival Vice President Leni Robredo has 14.57 million votes, according to the partial tally recorded at 9:05 a.m on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lacson is currently at fifth place with more than 873,900 votes.

 

— Angelica Y. Yang

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

LENI ROBREDO

PING LACSON

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FULL TEXT: Robredo's message to supporters
play

FULL TEXT: Robredo's message to supporters

9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo addressed her supporters early Tuesday morning, thanking them for their support.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson: 'I'm going home'

Lacson: 'I'm going home'

4 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on early Tuesday morning that he will go home and serve his family "for a change",...
Headlines
fbtw
Robin Padilla leads senatorial tally dominated by politicians

Robin Padilla leads senatorial tally dominated by politicians

14 hours ago
With 25,594,15 votes recorded so far, Padilla of the administration PDP-Laban party led Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique) who had...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos thanks supporters as lead widens
play

Marcos thanks supporters as lead widens

By Kristine Joy Patag | 11 hours ago
The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas bet said he wanted to thank those who have been with him in the "long and sometimes very...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
'I accept the will of the people': Sotto on partial, unofficial results

'I accept the will of the people': Sotto on partial, unofficial results

32 minutes ago
Asked for comment on the partial, unofficial tally, vice presidential bet Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said he...
Headlines
fbtw
Machine breakdowns leave Filipinos in line to vote hours past closing

Machine breakdowns leave Filipinos in line to vote hours past closing

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 hours ago
Reports of defective machines surfaced online as early as 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
Headlines
fbtw
Zamora wins re-election bid in San Juan

Zamora wins re-election bid in San Juan

11 hours ago
Incumbent Mayor Francis Zamora, who ran under PDP-Laban, succeeded in securing his second term.
Headlines
fbtw
216 polling precincts had COVID-19 vaccination areas

216 polling precincts had COVID-19 vaccination areas

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites were set up in more than 200 polling precincts in some regions of the country, the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec to look into CHED chair&rsquo;s reported candidate endorsement

Comelec to look into CHED chair’s reported candidate endorsement

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday gave assurance that it would look into the issue raised by Kontra Daya against Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with