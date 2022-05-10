^

Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 6:55am
Lacson: 'I'm going home'
Presidential bet Panfilo "Ping" Lacson addresses his supporters during the launch of his presidential bid at his hometown in Imus, Cavite on Feb. 8, 2022.
Lacson-Sotto campaign team

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on early Tuesday morning that he will go home and serve his family "for a change", with Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. climbing past his rivals in the presidential race.

"I’m going home. After being away too long looking after the needs of other people, it is time to serve my family for a change," Lacson said on Twitter.

"Enjoying peace and quiet in these challenging times will probably be my life’s greatest reward," he added.

Based on partial, unofficial results from Comelec as of 6:20 a.m., Lacson is in fifth place among the presidential candidates with 864,197 votes.

Former senator Bongbong Marcos widely leads the presidential race with 30,061,646 votes while Vice President Leni Robredo is in second with 14,330,051 votes.

On election day, Lacson said that he is not inclined to accept a Cabinet position, if he is offered one, and said he does not have any plans of running for another term in the Senate. 

