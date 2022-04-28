^

Headlines

Consulate in New York requests for two more vote-counting machines

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 6:51pm
Consulate in New York requests for two more vote-counting machines
The Philippine Consulate General in New York conducts ballot feeding at the Kalayaan Hall.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in New York said it requested two more vote counting machines (VCMs) from the Commission on Elections after some of its machines broke down last week.

“Siguro kailangan nating mangulit sa Comelec because we need to make sure na may back-up tayo,” Consul General Elmer Cato said in a virtual town hall meeting held Thursday morning, Manila time. 

(Maybe we need to continuously nudge the Comelec because we need to make sure that we have a back-up.) 

The consulate said it is waiting for Comelec to send two more machines to replace the VCM that encountered a paper jam, while the other machine failed to scan. 

READ: New York Consulate temporarily suspends ballot feeding after VCM issue

The foreign service post said it currently has two functioning machines. However, it preferred to have two additional VCMs to use for alternating when processing the ballots.

“We don’t want the overseas voting process to be affected by VCMs that have issues so we assure our kababayans that we are doing our best to make sure that we address these issues,” he added.

If the replacement machines do not arrive on time, the consulate in New York plans to coordinate with the Philippine Embassy in Washington D.C. and borrow one of their back-up units.

The consulate also clarified that the issues it encountered with the previous VCMs are merely “mechanical problems” and these have no effect on the vote-counting process.

Meanwhile, the post reported that it had been receiving more of the ballots sent back by voters. The consulate has also filed a formal request to the poll body through the Department of Foreign Affairs to add more ballot feeding days during the last week of the elections.

READ: Consulate in New York’s ballot feeding schedule updated to 9 a.m. every Monday, Thursday

The consulate said it hopes to schedule ballot feeding daily beginning Monday, instead of just Monday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cato called on Filipinos under the consulate's jurisdiction to reach out to them for assistance if they have concerns involving their election packets, including issues with postage stamps.

Middle East

Over in the Middle East, the Philippine Embassy in Bahrain reported that more Filipinos have been casting their ballots on weekends.

"The current voter turnout in the first two weeks of overseas voting is indicative of how kabayans in Bahrain recognize the importance of making their voices heard through their vote in the national elections," the embassy said in a statement dated April 27

There are 28,964 registered land-based voters under the jurisdiction of the embassy in Manama, Bahrain. Filipinos there may personally cast their ballots, which uses the automated election system.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Embassy in Jordan plans to conduct a field voting activity on Saturday, April 30, at the Doubletree by Hilton Aqaba from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The post in Jordan said that while consular and other operations will temporarily be suspended from May 1 to 5 in observance of Labor Day and Eid Al-Fitr, it will continue to provide services related to overseas voting. 

Russia

Meanwhile, the country’s foreign service posts in Russia also conducted a consular outreach mission.

The Philippine Embassy based in Moscow visited Yakutsuk city to provide consular services, including hosting field voting activity, to Filipinos based there. The post last conducted a consular outreach mission in the city in June 2019. 

The embassy in Russia will also conduct field voting activities in Yerevan in Armenia on May 1, Vladivostok in Russia on May 4, and Almaty in Kazakhstan on May 7. 

Filipinos abroad may cast their ballots at any Philippine foreign service post or through mailing in their ballots at the embassy or consulate they are registered with until the last day of the voting period, May 9.

2022 ELECTIONS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ping Lacson says PCGG meant to only go after Marcos wealth

Ping Lacson says PCGG meant to only go after Marcos wealth

By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson refuted the proposal of his fellow presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri has been dropped from Vice President Leni Robredo’s ticket due to his "open endorsement...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;We&rsquo;ll let the voters decide:&rsquo; No replacement for Zubiri in Robredo slate

‘We’ll let the voters decide:’ No replacement for Zubiri in Robredo slate

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo said her campaign team has decided not to introduce a replacement for Senate Majority Leader Migz...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte attends Cebu-Cordova bridge inauguration

Duterte attends Cebu-Cordova bridge inauguration

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday led the inauguration of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, a project that is expected to improve...
Headlines
fbtw
'In the works&rsquo;: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's &lsquo;tacit&rsquo; endorsement

'In the works’: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's ‘tacit’ endorsement

By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
A possible endorsement by President Duterte on the presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos is in the works, an...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Vegetable trade group supports move to give police powers to DA to address agri smuggling

Vegetable trade group supports move to give police powers to DA to address agri smuggling

1 hour ago
This comes after Albay Rep. Joey Salceda hinted at giving such powers to the agency in a bid to solve the country's multi-billion...
Headlines
fbtw
1st BA.2.12 case in Philippines had 44 close contacts &mdash; DOH

1st BA.2.12 case in Philippines had 44 close contacts — DOH

4 hours ago
The case—a Finnish woman—had nine close contacts in Quezon City and five in Benguet, Health Undersecretary Maria...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec sets 5 p.m. deadline for bets to confirm participation in panel interviews

Comelec sets 5 p.m. deadline for bets to confirm participation in panel interviews

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it will give presidential and vice-presidential candidates until today to confirm their participation...
Headlines
fbtw
Sumilao farmers reach Metro Manila in march to carry Robredo to Malaca&ntilde;ang

Sumilao farmers reach Metro Manila in march to carry Robredo to Malacañang

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Beyond fighting for their rights and welfare, the farmers know that this battle is bigger than anything they have faced ...
Headlines
fbtw
After scrapped debates, Marcos also skipping Comelec panel interview

After scrapped debates, Marcos also skipping Comelec panel interview

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who prefers interviews than debates, will not participate panel...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with