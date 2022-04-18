^

Headlines

Field voting in Ethiopia postponed as Filipinos in Africa go to polls

Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 7:59pm
Field voting in Ethiopia postponed as Filipinos in Africa go to polls
A Commission on Elections officer checks documents for ballot boxes containing Certificates of Canvass from overseas absentee voting posts during canvassing at the PICC in Pasay City in 2019.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt postponed the overseas field voting activity in Ethiopia “due to a medical emergency of the deputized election officer.”

Field voting for the 100 Filipino voters in Ethiopia were scheduled for April 19 and 20 at the Philippine Consulate in Addis Ababa.

“The embassy apologizes for the inconvenience and requests registered voters to wait for the advisory on the new date of the mission to Addis Ababa,” the embassy said in a statement on Monday.

However, in a separate post published on Sunday, the embassy told those who cannot vote in-person that mail-in ballots are accepted. They called on voters to send their updated mailing address to the embassy. 

The embassy said its field voting mission in Sudan, meanwhile, will push through on April 19 to 21. It also reminded overseas Filipinos who cannot vote in person that they may cast their votes by mail. 

The foreign service post in Cairo has jurisdiction over 2,614 voters across Egypt, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Sudan. 

The month-long overseas voting period began last week and registered Filipino voters abroad may cast their ballots until May 9.

Other field voting activities

Over in West and Central Africa, the Philippine Embassy in Abuja in Nigeria said it had planned to conduct mobile voting at the Abuja Horse and Country Club last Sunday

It also announced field voting schedules that will be held at the Philippine Consulate in Lagos City from April 23 to April 25. 

Including registered overseas voters in Nigeria, the embassy in Abuja covers 1,301 voters from Benin, the Central African Republic, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo. — Kaycee Valmonte

2022 ELECTIONS

OVERSEAS ABSENTEE VOTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it
play

Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it

5 hours ago
“It’s just a fair call. What they had said before, they also heard from themselves. Nothing unusual,” Moreno...
Headlines
fbtw
Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

Former Isko supporters take offense at Manila mayor's tirades

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
“She is our best bet and we thought you would understand that you would be doing a great service to our country to have...
Headlines
fbtw

BBM, Sara maintain lead in latest Octa survey

By Michael Punongbayan | 21 hours ago
Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, maintained their lead in the latest pre-election Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by the Octa Research...
Headlines
fbtw
After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

After rivals take potshots at her, Robredo calls for focus on campaign, fight for country

11 hours ago
The vice president stressed: “We have a nation we need to fight for.”
Headlines
fbtw
Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

4 hours ago
Formerly called Ikaw Muna Pilipinas, the volunteer network has 20,000 active members and 200,000 to 300,000 volunteers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Field voting in Ethiopia postponed as Filipinos in Africa go to polls

Field voting in Ethiopia postponed as Filipinos in Africa go to polls

1 hour ago
The Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt postponed the overseas field voting activity in Ethiopia “due to a medical emergency...
Headlines
fbtw
No classes in public schools from May 2-13 for poll-related activities

No classes in public schools from May 2-13 for poll-related activities

5 hours ago
Despite the class suspension, teachers still need to report to schools even if they have no-election related activities, DepEd...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines violated 5 articles of migrant workers pact &mdash; report

Philippines violated 5 articles of migrant workers pact — report

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
A global network of Filipino migrant organizations said the Philippines violated five rules of an international convention...
Headlines
fbtw
After flak over Palparan interview, DOJ says best for BuCor to consult on public interest matters

After flak over Palparan interview, DOJ says best for BuCor to consult on public interest matters

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
After a television interview of convict Jovito Palparan that neither the Department of Justice or court knew drew flak, Justice...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO: Local governments must step up efforts to reach unvaccinated

WHO: Local governments must step up efforts to reach unvaccinated

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Acting WHO representative to the Philippines Rajendra Yadav stressed the country’s resources should go to measures that...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with