Field voting in Ethiopia postponed as Filipinos in Africa go to polls

A Commission on Elections officer checks documents for ballot boxes containing Certificates of Canvass from overseas absentee voting posts during canvassing at the PICC in Pasay City in 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt postponed the overseas field voting activity in Ethiopia “due to a medical emergency of the deputized election officer.”

Field voting for the 100 Filipino voters in Ethiopia were scheduled for April 19 and 20 at the Philippine Consulate in Addis Ababa.

“The embassy apologizes for the inconvenience and requests registered voters to wait for the advisory on the new date of the mission to Addis Ababa,” the embassy said in a statement on Monday.

However, in a separate post published on Sunday, the embassy told those who cannot vote in-person that mail-in ballots are accepted. They called on voters to send their updated mailing address to the embassy.

The embassy said its field voting mission in Sudan, meanwhile, will push through on April 19 to 21. It also reminded overseas Filipinos who cannot vote in person that they may cast their votes by mail.

The foreign service post in Cairo has jurisdiction over 2,614 voters across Egypt, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Sudan.

The month-long overseas voting period began last week and registered Filipino voters abroad may cast their ballots until May 9.

Other field voting activities

Over in West and Central Africa, the Philippine Embassy in Abuja in Nigeria said it had planned to conduct mobile voting at the Abuja Horse and Country Club last Sunday.

It also announced field voting schedules that will be held at the Philippine Consulate in Lagos City from April 23 to April 25.

Including registered overseas voters in Nigeria, the embassy in Abuja covers 1,301 voters from Benin, the Central African Republic, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo. — Kaycee Valmonte