^

Headlines

After delays and COVID, Philippine Consulate in New York mails ballots out

Philstar.com
April 24, 2022 | 10:34am
After delays and COVID, Philippine Consulate in New York mails ballots out
Filipinos under its jurisdiction who have yet to receive their ballots may expect theirs to arrive within the coming days.
Philippine General Consulate in New York Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in New York said it has completed mailing election packets to voters under its jurisdiction on Saturday, Eastern time.

It serves 39,048 land-based voters from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. They may cast their ballots through postal voting under an automated election system.   

“The Consulate expresses its [appreciation] to kababayan for their continued patience and understanding,” it said in an advisory.

Filipinos who have yet to receive their ballots may expect theirs to arrive within the coming days. 

However, overseas voters who do not receive their ballots by the end of the week are asked to check the list of ballots returned to the consulate

More than 1.697 million Filipino voters abroad have two weeks left to cast their ballots through foreign service posts in their areas. 

The Commission on Elections previously said logistical issues and delayed deliveries from their suppliers led to the delayed arrival of election paraphernalia in the consulate in New York.

The consulate then faced another problem after half of its staff tested positive for COVID-19. It suspended consular operations last Wednesday. However, it promised overseas voters that its operations related to overseas voting will continue.

READ: New York consulate assures to prioritize voting ops after staff test positive for COVID-19

The consulate also temporarily suspended the feeding of ballots on Thursday after facing technical issues with one of its vote counting machines (VCM). 

One ballot got stuck inside one of the machines. The consulate said it will continue processing votes on another scheduled ballot feeding this week.

“Although a secondary VCM is available, the Consulate decided to suspend the ballot feeding until it receives guidance from the [COMELEC] whether said VCM, which has not undergone final testing, can be utilized,” it said on Friday, Manila time.

READ: New York Consulate temporarily suspends ballot feeding after VCM issue

Both consular operations and ballot feeding will resume on Monday, April 25. — Kaycee Valmonte

2022 ELECTIONS

NEW YORK

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo gets backing of MILF in historic endorsement

Robredo gets backing of MILF in historic endorsement

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
This is the first time that the MILF and the UBJP came out in support of a presidential candidate. The former rebel group...
Headlines
fbtw
Firm says debate debt mess a &lsquo;misunderstanding&rsquo;

Firm says debate debt mess a ‘misunderstanding’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The private firm tapped by the Commission on Elections to supervise the logistical and technical requirements for its presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque: Press should be free

Roque: Press should be free

11 hours ago
Filipinos must be vocal about their opinions as freedom of the press and expression should not be suppressed, UniTeam senatorial...
Headlines
fbtw
After blaming Robredo for withdrawal calls, Moreno now decries 'bullying' by VP supporters

After blaming Robredo for withdrawal calls, Moreno now decries 'bullying' by VP supporters

1 day ago
“I don't know what caused my emotions to flare up...the bullying of the yellow-pinks is too much. Too out of place....
Headlines
fbtw
Hong Kong judge rules in favor of abused Philippine domestic worker

Hong Kong judge rules in favor of abused Philippine domestic worker

11 hours ago
A Hong Kong judge ruled Friday the police had “prematurely curtailed” their investigation of a Philippine domestic...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Robredo mounts show of force in Pasay with 400,000 people, A-listers

Robredo mounts show of force in Pasay with 400,000 people, A-listers

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had quite the birthday bash in Pasay City as her supporters—from the common folk to A-list...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines lauded for successful hosting of global tourism summit

Philippines lauded for successful hosting of global tourism summit

By Rosette Adel | 11 hours ago
Leaders of the world tourism body on Friday praised the Philippines after it successfully hosted the three-day World Travel...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos vows to prioritize tourism sector

By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the frontrunner in pre-election surveys for president, has vowed to prioritize the tourism sector if he is elected in the May 9 polls.
Headlines
fbtw
Isko to try best to attend last Comelec debate

Isko to try best to attend last Comelec debate

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Associated with feisty soundbites this past week, Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso is still uncertain...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao gets backing from coalition of grassroots groups

Pacquiao gets backing from coalition of grassroots groups

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao received a boost in his campaign after a coalition of grassroots groups expressed support for his presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with