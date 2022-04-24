After delays and COVID, Philippine Consulate in New York mails ballots out

Filipinos under its jurisdiction who have yet to receive their ballots may expect theirs to arrive within the coming days.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in New York said it has completed mailing election packets to voters under its jurisdiction on Saturday, Eastern time.

It serves 39,048 land-based voters from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. They may cast their ballots through postal voting under an automated election system.

“The Consulate expresses its [appreciation] to kababayan for their continued patience and understanding,” it said in an advisory.

Filipinos who have yet to receive their ballots may expect theirs to arrive within the coming days.

However, overseas voters who do not receive their ballots by the end of the week are asked to check the list of ballots returned to the consulate.

More than 1.697 million Filipino voters abroad have two weeks left to cast their ballots through foreign service posts in their areas.

The Commission on Elections previously said logistical issues and delayed deliveries from their suppliers led to the delayed arrival of election paraphernalia in the consulate in New York.

The consulate then faced another problem after half of its staff tested positive for COVID-19. It suspended consular operations last Wednesday. However, it promised overseas voters that its operations related to overseas voting will continue.

The consulate also temporarily suspended the feeding of ballots on Thursday after facing technical issues with one of its vote counting machines (VCM).

One ballot got stuck inside one of the machines. The consulate said it will continue processing votes on another scheduled ballot feeding this week.

“Although a secondary VCM is available, the Consulate decided to suspend the ballot feeding until it receives guidance from the [COMELEC] whether said VCM, which has not undergone final testing, can be utilized,” it said on Friday, Manila time.

Both consular operations and ballot feeding will resume on Monday, April 25. — Kaycee Valmonte