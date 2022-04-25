^

Headlines

Embassy in Korea reminds overseas Filipinos of April 30 deadline for those who want to 'vote anywhere'

Philstar.com
April 25, 2022 | 2:34pm
Embassy in Korea reminds overseas Filipinos of April 30 deadline for those who want to 'vote anywhere'

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Seoul said registered overseas Filipino voters that they only have until this weekend to file their manifestations if they plan on voting at the foreign service post in the Republic of Korea.

In an advisory published Monday, the embassy reminded Filipinos that the window for the filing via email of their Manifestation to Vote in Another Post (MIVAP) with Personal Mode of Voting will only last until April 30. 

“As previously announced, active and qualified registered Overseas Voters whose registration currently falls within the jurisdiction of Philippine Embassies or Consulates General in other countries may be allowed to vote at the Philippine Embassy in Seoul or at its field voting site in Daegu,” the embassy said.

In a bid to increase overseas voting turnout, the Commission on Elections passed a “vote anywhere” resolution that allows registered voters abroad to vote in any Philippine foreign service post. 

This is as long as they submit a manifestation or a MIVAP form, along with a clear copy of their Philippine passport or other IDs. The form may be downloaded from the official websites of Philippine posts. 

In an advisory dated April 8, the embassy in Seoul said it will immediately verify with the Comelec if the overseas voter’s registration is still active.

The verification process may take 48 hours before the poll body can give a go-signal if the voter can indeed cast their ballots in another Philippine foreign service post. 

Filipinos abroad may cast their ballots either in-person or through postal voting. The Comelec said there are over 1.697 million overseas voters who may cast their votes via Philippine posts until May 9. — Kaycee Valmonte

