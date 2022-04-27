Consulate in New York’s ballot feeding schedule updated to 9 a.m. every Monday, Thursday

The Philippine Consulate General in New York conducts ballot feeding at the Kalayaan Hall.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Consulate General in New York has updated its ballot feeding schedule “in anticipation of the increase in submitted ballots envelopes” in the coming days.

The consulate will now begin processing votes at 9 a.m. at the Kalayaan Hall of the Philippine Center after previously scheduling ballot feeding “every Monday and Thursday afternoon after consular operating hours.”

“All accredited watchers, media entities, and election observers who plan to observe the ballot feeding in person are reminded to comply with the Commission on Elections regulations on presenting their papers to the Special Board of Election Inspectors, wearing their IDs while inside the Philippine Center, and adhering to the Consulate’s prevailing health protocols,” the foreign service post said in an advisory.

The activity will also be streamed live on the consulate’s Facebook page.

Last week, the consulate temporarily suspended its ballot feeding activity after encountering a technical issue with one Vote Counting Machine.

Land-based in Connecticut, Delaware, Main, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont total 39,048. They may cast their ballots through postal voting.

COVID-19 exposure

Meanwhile, the consulate warned that several more members of its staff were exposed to COVID-19.

“As such, the Consulate strongly encourages those who visited the Philippine Center yesterday, Monday, 25 April 2022, and today, Tuesday, 26 April 2022, to observe themselves for symptoms or get themselves tested when they can,” the consulate said in an advisory early Wednesday, Manila time.

However, the consulate said that scheduled appointments unless advised will push through at the Consular Section. Overseas absentee voting processes at the consulate will also not be affected.

It previously had to suspend its consular operations last week after some of their personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Consular operations resumed Monday this week.

