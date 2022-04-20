Bongbong: No place for complacency despite huge lead in surveys

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos confer on stage at the UniTeam rally in Cebu City on April 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has no plans of slowing down on his campaign despite his strong lead in surveys with less than a month left before the May 9 polls.

While the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas welcomed his continuous domination of pre-election surveys, he said he even plans to further strengthen the base of his UniTeam with running mate and vice-presidential frontrunner Sara Duterte.

“It's a good result but we cannot take that (campaign strategy) for granted. We still have a lot of things to keep working on,” Marcos told reporters in an ambush interview after the UniTeam grand rally here last Monday night when asked about latest surveys where he kept his solid base of majority of voters.

“We continue to strengthen our organization,” he said.

Marcos said the UniTeam remains on track of their campaign as it enters the final stretch.

“There’s no changes. We are now at the stage where we are teaching our people on vote protection,” he bared when asked for their game plan in the last three weeks of the campaign.

His spokesman and chief-of-staff, lawyer Vic Rodriguez echoed Marcos’s statement and called on their supporters not to be complacent until their votes are counted.

“Although the OCTA Research survey historic score is a most welcome development, further considering the gargantuan margin notably timed less than three weeks before the elections, we all the more earnestly urge our supporters, campaigners, organizers, leaders and volunteers to refrain from being complacent, but to remain alert in protecting the Filipinos' democratic right to vote and to be counted,” he said in a statement.

“We continue with our call for national unity, also for a national discourse that rises above petty nitpicking and gutter politics - for we shall fail unless we be united as a people, for we shall be amiss until we touch on the very concerns crucial to every Filipino,” Rodriguez said.

Marcos and Duterte both maintained their strong lead in latest surveys, including the “Tugon ng Masa” poll taken by OCTA Research Group from April 2 to 6.

Marcos got 57%, up by two points from his 55% in February and 35 percentage points higher than the 22% of second placer Vice President Leni Robredo.

OCTA said Marcos obtained 66% of votes from Balanced Luzon, 56% in Visayas, 50% in Mindanao and 35% in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The former senator was also the top choice in Class ABC with 52%; 59% in Class D, and 44% in Class E.

By age group, Marcos got the highest score from 18-24 years old with 77%; 25-34 years old with 62%; 35-44 years old, 46%; 45-54 years old, 50%; 55-64 years old, 54%; 65-74 years old, 53%; and 75 and up, 36%.

Duterte also continued to lead the vice presidential preferential survey with a 57% share, of which 66% were from Mindanao, 62% in Visayas, 55% in Balanced Luzon and 34% in the NCR.