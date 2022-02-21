

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
Gov't to change strategies to ramp up COVID-19 booster administration, elderly vaccination
 


Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 5:10pm





 
Gov't to change strategies to ramp up COVID-19 booster administration, elderly vaccination
A medical worker prepares the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 at a gym in San Juan City, suburban Manila on February 7, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe
 


MANILA, Philippines — The government will implement adjustments in its vaccination program against COVID-19 to accelerate the administration of booster shots and the inoculation of senior citizens, a Department of Health official said Monday.


DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, who heads the National Vaccination Operations Center, said some 3.44 million individuals were immunized during the third round of the national vaccination days, failing to meet the target of inoculating five million people.



“We will change strategies. We will improve some of our advocacies because some people are difficult to convince to get vaccinated even if there’s a decline in vaccine hesitancy,” Cabotaje told state broadcaster People’s Television in Filipino.


She said that around three million people were due to receive boosters during the government’s massive vaccination activity this month, but some individuals do not realize the “urgency” to get an additional layer of protection against the virus.


To address this, the government will bring inoculation sites closer to people and adjust the vaccination drive “by area and by sector” to accommodate workers, the health official said.


Senior citizens


Cabotaje reported that 2.4 million senior citizens remain unvaccinated against the respiratory illness.


“It’s not because of vaccine hesitancy. Some refuse to get vaccinated because they say they will die anyway. They do not understand that if they get sick, their family members will also be affected,” she said.


Making the vaccination process simpler could encourage old people to get inoculated, she said.


Cabotaje also said that authorities are studying ways to increase immunization coverage among Muslims.


“We’ve been talking with the imams, minister of health, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao officials, local chief executives. We help one another. Let’s find ways to ramp up vaccination in Muslim areas,” she said.


Since March 2021, over 62 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19.


 












 









COVID-19 VACCINES
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH







As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm 




A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines. — Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file







February 11, 2022 - 5:55pm 


The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.


Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.


Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.


The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.


The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño







February 11, 2022 - 5:05pm 


The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.


Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.


Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.


The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.


The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño







January 31, 2022 - 2:46pm 


The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.


The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.

 







January 14, 2022 - 10:14am 


The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.


In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.


"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.


View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.







November 12, 2021 - 11:01am 


Starting December 1, the vaccination of employees required to work on-site will be mandatory in the public and private sector in areas with sufficient COVID-19 jabs supply.


"However, eligible employees who remain to be unvaccinated may not be terminated but they shall be required to undergo regular RT-PCR testing, or antigen tests, at their own expense," Malacañang says.


















Philstar

 























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are


 




UP statistics professors: Do not accept survey results as they are



By Angelica Y. Yang |
4 hours ago 


Faculty members of the University of the Philippines School of Statistics reminded the public on Monday to be critical of...








Headlines
fbtw













Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president







Ex-senators, gov't officials endorse Robredo for president



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
7 hours ago 


In a joint statement, 16 former government officials said appealed to Filipino voters to choose Robredo as President Rodrigo...








Headlines
fbtw













DFA calls European Parliament reso on rights issues an attempt to influence elections







DFA calls European Parliament reso on rights issues an attempt to influence elections



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
9 hours ago 


(Updated) In a statement Sunday, DFA said the allegations raised in the resolution are "unfair, largely baseless" and dismissed...








Headlines
fbtw













'Oplan Baklas' cops get warning as PNP stresses they only followed Comelec request







'Oplan Baklas' cops get warning as PNP stresses they only followed Comelec request



6 hours ago 


"What happened in Santiago, Isabela, it was not the police who voluntarily dismantled the campaign materials...The election...








Headlines
fbtw













TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls


 




TUCP to endorse Marcos-Duterte tandem in May polls



8 hours ago 


The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines will formally endorse this week the candidacies of presidential aspirant Ferdinand...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Warm welcome casts doubt on 'Solid North' narrative, Lacson-Sotto tandem say







Warm welcome casts doubt on 'Solid North' narrative, Lacson-Sotto tandem say



By Angelica Y. Yang |
3 hours ago 


Lacson and Sotto said they witnessed "how warmly they were received by businessmen, farmers, and tricycle drivers in Baguio,...








Headlines
fbtw













CHR studying possible admin complaint vs cops who arrested community doctor







CHR studying possible admin complaint vs cops who arrested community doctor

 

By Franco Luna |
3 hours ago 


"it was only after significant media coverage, national attention and messages of support from members of the public did the...








Headlines
fbtw













Group hits DA over vegetable smuggling







Group hits DA over vegetable smuggling



By Elizabeth Marcelo |
18 hours ago 

 
Peasant group Anakpawis has slammed the Department of Agriculture over the supposed continuous smuggling of vegetables and...








Headlines
fbtw













PopCom enhances programs for teen parents







PopCom enhances programs for teen parents



By Mayen Jaymalin |
18 hours ago 


Even with the decline in teenage pregnancy, the Commission on Population and Development is intensifying programs for young...








Headlines
fbtw













Over 100 artists back Robredo through virtual exhibit







Over 100 artists back Robredo through virtual exhibit



By Pia Lee-Brago |
18 hours ago 


Over 100 artists, including National Artist Benedicto Cabrera, better known as “BenCab,” have joined a virtual...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with