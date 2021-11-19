DOH identifies medical conditions eligible for third doses
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday said people with specific medical conditions will be prioritized once the government starts giving third doses to immunocompromised individuals.
In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said any of the following can qualify for early access to additional doses:
- People who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Individuals who received an organ transplant and are having immunosuppressive therapy
- Those who received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking immunosuppressive therapy
- People who have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency states
- Individuals who have advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Those who are getting active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response
- People who are undergoing dialysis
- Individuals who are living with autoimmune disease and receiving treatment with specific immunosuppressive medications
- Those diagnosed with conditions considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromised as advised by the physician
- People with rare diseases
People with these conditions should secure medical clearance from their physicians prior to receiving a third dose, Vergeire said.
The department met with experts to finalize guidelines for the administration of additional doses to senior citizens and immunocompromised persons.
The government on Wednesday began the administration of booster shots to health workers.
Since the government began its vaccination drive in March, 32.99 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.92 million have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
- Latest
- Trending