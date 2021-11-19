DOH identifies medical conditions eligible for third doses

A medical worker shows vials of BioNtech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the inoculation of the population aged 12-17 at a stadium in San Juan City, suburban Manila on November 3, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday said people with specific medical conditions will be prioritized once the government starts giving third doses to immunocompromised individuals.

In a briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said any of the following can qualify for early access to additional doses:

People who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Individuals who received an organ transplant and are having immunosuppressive therapy

Those who received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking immunosuppressive therapy

People who have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency states

Individuals who have advanced or untreated HIV infection

Those who are getting active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

People who are undergoing dialysis

Individuals who are living with autoimmune disease and receiving treatment with specific immunosuppressive medications

Those diagnosed with conditions considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromised as advised by the physician

People with rare diseases

People with these conditions should secure medical clearance from their physicians prior to receiving a third dose, Vergeire said.

The department met with experts to finalize guidelines for the administration of additional doses to senior citizens and immunocompromised persons.

The government on Wednesday began the administration of booster shots to health workers.

Since the government began its vaccination drive in March, 32.99 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19, while 40.92 million have received partial protection. — Gaea Katreena Cabico