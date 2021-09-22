Immigration officers on lookout for Julian Ongpin

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration officers are monitoring ports across the country for the possible departure of Julian Ongpin, the last known companion of artist Bree Jonson who was found unconscious in a hostel room in La Union and later declared dead in the hospital.

The bureau confirmed on Wednesday that they received the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) issued by the Department of Justice.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Julian Ongpin, son of tycoon Roberto Ongpin, was included on the list of monitored personalities as of September 21, following receipt of the DOJ order.

“His name has been included in our derogatory database, and we are monitoring his border movement,” he said.

An ILBO cannot bar a subject from leaving the country. It only sets up a mechanism that would alert the justice secretary or the prosecutor general should the subject attempts to leave the country.

It is different from a court-issued hold departure order or precautionary HDO.

The Ongpin scion was the last known companion of Jonson who was found unconscious on Saturday morning in a hostel room in San Juan, La Union. Philippine National Police chief Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Julian tested positive for drugs and they found 12.6 grams of cocaine in the room where Jonson’s body was found.

Drug complaint of illegal possession of drugs was filed against Julian Ongpin, but the inquest prosecutor deemed it proper to conduct a preliminary investigation instead to allow for submission of additional evidence and look into whether there is “foul play,” the DOJ said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the DOJ may also consider seeking a PHDO, which investigating prosecutors ask from the courts, against Julian Ongpin “depending on the progress of the preliminary investigation.”

Eleazar also said the younger Ongpin told local police that Jonson’s death was a case of suicide, an angle that is being questioned by the artist’s mother. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Xave Gregorio

