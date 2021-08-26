




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Eleazar orders early start to security preparations for 2022 polls
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 2:55pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Eleazar orders early start to security preparations for 2022 polls
A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021. 
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police chief,  on Thursday ordered unit and area commanders to start security preparations to make sure the 2022 national polls are peaceful and orderly.



In a statement, Eleazar stressed that early preparations have been proven to be effective in preventing election-related violence and other activities that would compromise the integrity of polls.





He said in Filipino that poll preparations include "the monitoring and accounting, not only of private armed groups but also of loose firearms that may be used in threats and sabotage to influence the results of the elections."



The PNP said that this means that police intelligence and area commanders are expected to monitor for expired firearms licenses and unregistered guns in their areas.



Eleazar also wants to focus on the presence of armed groups based on data from past elections, the statement added.



The PNP chief said he will start coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines for security in areas with a high presence of armed groups, including the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front of the Philippines.



Eleazar noted that the CPP-NPA-NDF has been accused of extortion for access in areas where they usually operate.



“We have to make sure that they would be denied of this illegal activity so it is really important that we start early to study and anticipate any threat to the elections next year,” he also said.



Earlier this week, Eleazar said they will provide assistance to "strike a balance" between their fight against the CPP-NPA-NDF and the commitment to respect the rights of the Filipino people.



He also said that "in fighting communist insurgency in the country, we in the PNP believe that we have to present better ideas that focus on winning back the trust and confidence of those who fell prey to this failed ideology." The comments were in response to use a version of "Oplan Tokhang" against leftists in the Cordillera region.



Being a leftist is not illegal in the Philippines.



The PNP chief has earlier tapped commanders to help secure voters’ registration at the Commission on Elections, as the poll body extended hours for sign-ups to 7:00 p.m. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      GUILLERMO ELEAZAR
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines hits coercive use of militias, coast guard in South China Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines hits coercive use of militias, coast guard in South China Sea


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and Australia have expressed serious concern over the “dangerous and coercive” use of coast guard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After reports of sewage dumping, 88 foreign ships move out of Philippine EEZ &mdash; report
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After reports of sewage dumping, 88 foreign ships move out of Philippine EEZ — report


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In its August 23 report, Simularity noted that there are 71 fewer ships in Union Banks, 35 fewer ships in Pag-asa (Thitu)...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace confirms: Duterte won't run for VP if Sara makes bid for presidency
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace confirms: Duterte won't run for VP if Sara makes bid for presidency


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte’s vice-presidential bid still hinges upon the presidential bid of his daughter, Davao City...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Build Build Build gets P1 trillion in Duterte&rsquo;s final year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Build Build Build gets P1 trillion in Duterte’s final year


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration continues to prioritize its flagship Build Build Build program in its final year, pouring yet another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;COVID-19 cases may hit 2 million in a week&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘COVID-19 cases may hit 2 million in a week’


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines may reach a total of two million COVID-19 cases in two weeks, according to projections made by a member of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines reports 16,313 more COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines reports 16,313 more COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 1 minute ago                              


                                                            
Health authorities on Thursday listed 16,313 new coronavirus cases to push the Philippines' total to 1,899,200.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force seeks more funding for rehab of Bicol, Cagayan rivers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force seeks more funding for rehab of Bicol, Cagayan rivers


                              

                                 6 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The task force co-chaired by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Public Works and Highways...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 POEA: Less than 900 slots left for overseas deployment of health workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
POEA: Less than 900 slots left for overseas deployment of health workers


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The 6,500 slots are almost running out because we continue to deploy HCWs to countries of destination," POEA administrator...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New peaks in COVID-19 cases seen in coming weeks &mdash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New peaks in COVID-19 cases seen in coming weeks — DOH


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Effects of ECQ could be felt in the next two to three weeks, according to DOH officials.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH: Most patients in our care unvaccinated vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH: Most patients in our care unvaccinated vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If we look at patients in PGH, 70% admitted are unvaccinated," a Philippine General Hospital official said.


                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with