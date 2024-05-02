^

Bomb scare at NAIA delays Japan flight 

Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 4:36pm
Bomb scare at NAIA delays Japan flightÂ 
Foreign and local travelers flock to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on December 22, 2023.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Passengers on a flight to Japan experienced delays at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 following a bomb scare that temporarily disrupted travel operations.

On Wednesday, Japan-bound Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight, PR412, was delayed for five hours due to a bomb threat call received by airport authorities from an unidentified woman.

Passengers were promptly evacuated and authorities conducted security checks before the flight was cleared for departure.

“Bomb jokes or any comments referencing explosives are not taken lightly, especially in sensitive environments like airports. Such actions can be construed as threats and may lead to exclusion or deportation if foreign nationals are involved," said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

“We urge all foreign nationals to exercise caution and refrain from making any statements or jokes that could be deemed as threats to security,” he added. 

In 2023, two travelers were arrested at NAIA after making bomb jokes.

One of two travelers were bound for Singapore when he cracked a joke: "Chicharon bomba, joke lang." The incident led the airport personnel to alert the police.

IMMIGRATION

JAPAN

NAIA
