Cops reminded: Ensure free movement of cargo at quarantine checkpoints
Police officers inspect passing two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles and issue tickets to non-Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) motorists plying EDSA in Pasay City on Monday night, March 22, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — With the activation of the stricter border control ahead of the enhanced community quarantine, the Philippine National Police reminded checkpoint officers to ensure free movement of cargo vans or trucks carrying essential goods. 



The chief of the PNP, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar reminded the public that only workforce and consumer authorized person outside residence (APORs) will be allowed entry into the National Capital Region.





“We should also ensure the free passage of cargo or delivery vehicles transporting essential items such as food supplies. This is necessary so that the supply of basic needs of our countrymen will not be stopped,” Eleazar said in a statement sent to reporters Sunday.



Workforce APORs are those whose companies, businesses, or industries they work in are allowed to operate under the ECQ while Consumer APORs are those allowed to go out to avail of the services of the businesses.



Police will only allow APORs to pass if they present their IATF identification cards issued by regulatory agencies and valid IDs or pertinent documentation issued by establishments allowed to operate under the current quarantine status. 



This comes after the Department of the Interior and Local Government tasked the Joint Task Force COVD Shield to activate stricter border control in the so-called NCR Plus in Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal starting midnight on August 1.



Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced Friday that Metro Manila will be under ECQ from August 6 to August 20 as part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus amid the rising number of cases of virulent Delta variant. 



“The damage caused by the Delta variant to the countries it first hit is so great that every hour is important to ensure the safety of our countrymen. On the side of the PNP, we will continue to be part of fulfilling our mandate to ensure the protection of every Filipino but the success of this goal also depends on the understanding, respect and cooperation of our countrymen,” said Eleazar.



"We also ask for the cooperation of our countrymen so that the hardship or sacrifice we will make will be worth it so that we can realize our objective to control the virus, particularly this Delta variant."



To date, health authorities have recorded 1.59 million coronavirus infections in the country, 60,887 of whom are still classified as active cases. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      ECQ
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
