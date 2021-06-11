Fully-vaccinated seniors in GCQ, MGCQ areas allowed to leave homes

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has allowed fully-vaccinated senior citizens in areas under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine to leave their homes.

Malacañang announced Friday that fully-vaccinated senior citizens must present their vaccination card and still strictly observe minimum public health standards, including the wearing of face masks and face shields.

Senior citizens can only move within their zone as interzonal travel is still prohibited, except for point-to-point travel, Malacañang said.

This is a shift in a policy that has kept senior citizens inside their homes since the implementation of the strict coronavirus curbs last year.

This policy change, however, is seen to only affect 369,387 senior citizens who have been fully vaccinated as of June 6, according to government data.

Only 1.55% of the population have been fully vaccinated so far, while only 4.26% have received the first of two doses of the vaccine. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Christina Mendez/The STAR