Drug queen Yu Yuk Lai dead from COVID-19
This undated photo shows convicted drug personality Yu Yuk Lai, who died on May 11, 2021 from complications due to COVID-19
Geremy Pintolo

Drug queen Yu Yuk Lai dead from COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 9:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections on Tuesday said convicted Taiwanese drug personality Yu Yuk Lai died Tuesday morning from complications due to COVID-19.

BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag told reporters that Yu passed away at 9:47 a.m. from acute myocardial infarction or a heart attack.

She was confined at the East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City where she stayed for seven days, with her COVID-19 condition said to have been critical.

The Manila Regional Trial Court convicted Yu in September 2001 for drug trafficking along with her nephew. They were both sentenced to life imprisonment.

A report by The STAR then said the two were nabbed at a hotel in the capital on November 1998 while delivering three kilos of shabu to a police undercover agent, in exchange for P2-million worth of casino chips.

Come 2020, BuCor said it recovered P150,000 from Yu after a raid at the Correctional Institution for Women. She was also said to have had packs of shabu. — Christian Deiparine with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

