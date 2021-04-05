Lawmakers condemn continued Chinese presence at Julian Felipe Reef
MANILA, Philippines — With 44 Chinese vessels still remaining in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, two lawmakers condemned the continued Chinese presence in Philippine waters, demanding that the regional superpower vacate the hotly-contested territory.
In separate statements issued Monday morning, senators Risa Hontiveros and Panfilo Lacson slammed what they said was the "continued deceit and aggression" on Beijing's part and the lack of action from Manila.
To recall, the Department of National Defense earlier this weekend demanded Chinese vessels to leave the West Philippine Sea anew, saying they have “no other reason” to remain there. This comes after the department had already sent out ships to patrol the area.
"So hard-headed. The Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe reef should leave immediately. If they are fishing vessels as China claims, then they can't fish in our Exclusive Economic Zone without our consent. Is it really a misunderstanding or are they purposely deceiving us?" Hontiveros said in mixed Filipino and English.
"The situation is made worse when our country's leaders and foreign policy decision-makers resort to acquiesce bordering on implied derogation of our sovereignty," Lacson also said for his part.
In his strongly-worded statement Saturday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian "has a lot of explaining to do."
“We, again, reiterate our demand for the Chinese to leave our sovereign territories and abide by international law,” Lorenzana said then.
To this day, Beijing continues to reject the arbitral ruling that the Philippines won in The Hague in 2016 based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which held that China's sweeping nine-dash line claim has no legal basis.
President Rodrigo Duterte has publicly asserted that he cannot do anything on the maritime dispute as doing so, he falsely claimed, would directly mean going to war with them.
Lacson called for the establishment of strong diplomatic relations with other countries.
"Even amid this pandemic, such 'health crisis opportunism' being applied by China does not speak well of the assumed trust and goodwill between the two Asian allies," he said.
"The fact that we are a militarily weak country that cannot match China's military power should compel us to resort to establishing stronger alliances not only with other Asia-Pacific neighbors like Australia and Japan and the other ASEAN countries, but our long-standing western allies like the US and Europe. Only through a clear message that the presence of 'balance of power' in the West Philippine Sea can help us in this regard."
Hontiveros in her statement called for urgency on the part of the national government in acting on the increasingly volatile tensions in the territory.
"The Philippine government should also already study effective ways of making China pay for her incursion. Beijing has damaged parts of our seas beyond repair and it's only right that it pays for this irreversible destruction... Every delay on our end is an opportunity for China to seize what is justly and rightfully ours," Hontiveros said.
"The Chinese Communist Party wants to be Asia's leader but, instead, it has become Asia's biggest bully. Instead of uniting the region, it has united the region against it. How long can such a regime hold any sort of mandate to lead the region?" she added. "A strategy based on lies and deception does not always make one sublime; sometimes, it also exposes one as lying."
— Franco Luna
The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.
The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.
#GreatGreenFleet's USS @Stennis74 receives cargo from USNS #Rainier in the #SouthChinaSea - @US7thFleet pic.twitter.com/MnJWrow6Vv— U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) June 10, 2016
"China should respect Philippine sovereignty over the Kalayaan Islands and its sovereign rights over its Exclusive Economic Zone as defined by [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea]," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says in response to the Chinese Embassy labelling his call for Chinese ships to leave the Julian Felipe Reef "perplexing."
The embassy also urged him to "avoid any unprofessional remarks which may further fan irrational emotions" over the South China Sea dispute.
"The continued presence of Chinese maritime militias in the area reveals their intent to further occupty features in the West Philippine Sea," Lorenzana says, citing previous activity at Panatag Shoal.
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea confirms that 44 Chinese maritime militia vessels remain moored, anchored and stationary at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea as of March 29.
The task force also reports 115 Chinese ships have been monitored in Chigua (Kennan) Reef, 45 vessels in Pag-asa (Thitu) Island & other 50 vessels dispersed in Panganiban (Mischief), Kagitingan (Fiery Cross) and Zamora (Subi) Reefs, all within the Kalayaan Island Group.
Four Chinese navy vessels are also at Panganiban Reef, which is well within the country’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives urge the chamber to condemn and conduct an inquiry into the presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef.
The Makabayan bloc expresses concern that the deployment of Chinese maritime militia ships in the area may lead to "another level of disrespect" to Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.
"It is feared that China will intensify the harassment and human rights violations against the Filipino people and further deprive them of their rights over the natural resources in the Philippine territory," the lawmakers write.
Chinese maritime ships swarming Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea might be a prelude to occupying the whole area, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says.
The retired magistrate recalls that the same incident happened to Mischief Reef, which is now a Chinese air and naval base.
"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," Carpio says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila.
The Philippines has demanded that China promptly "withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the vicinity and adjacent waters of relevant features in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea."
It also demands that China direct its fishing vessels to "desist from environmentally destructive activities."
The demand comes after the Philippines issued a diplomatic protest over the presence of hundreds of Chinese ships near Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.
China maintains the ships are in the area, which it calls "Niu'e Jiao", to "take shelter near Niu'e Jiao due to rough sea conditions."
- Latest
- Trending