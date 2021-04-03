#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
In forceful statement, Lorenzana repeats demand for Chinese vessels to leave West Philippine Sea
This handout satellite imagery taken on March 23, 2021 and received on March 25 from Maxar Technologies shows Chinese vessels anchored at the Whitsun Reef, around 320 kilometres (175 nautical miles) west of Bataraza in Palawan in the South China Sea. Chinese vessels gathered near a disputed reef in the South China Sea are "fishing boats" sheltering from poor weather, the foreign ministry said March 22, a day after the Philippines described their presence as an incursion.
AFP/Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies, Handout

In forceful statement, Lorenzana repeats demand for Chinese vessels to leave West Philippine Sea

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - April 3, 2021 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reiterated Saturday the Philippines' demand for Chinese vessels to leave the West Philippine Sea, saying they have “no other reason” to stay in the hotly contested waters.

“I am no fool. The weather has been good so far, so they have no other reason to stay there,” Lorenzana said in a strongly-worded statement. “Umalis na kayo diyan (You should leave.)”

He added that Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian “has a lot of explaining to do,” as the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) observed 44 Chinese vessels still remain in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef, which is within Manila’s 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

This is a significant reduction in the Chinese ships moored, anchored and stationary at Julian Felipe Reef, where the NTF-WPS initially recorded 220 vessels suspected to be part of Beijing’s maritime militia.

However, Chinese vessels have since scattered to other features in the Kalayaan Island Group, which is under the jurisdiction of Palawan.

“We, again, reiterate our demand for the Chinese to leave our sovereign territories and abide by international law,” Lorenzana said.

China has said that the ships at Julian Felipe Reef, known to them as Niué Jiao, are only taking shelter from rough sea conditions and insisted that this is completely normal as it asserted its claims over the sea feature.

In 2016, a Hague-based tribunal declared void China’s sweeping claims over most of the South China Sea, but Beijing continues to reject this ruling.

Malacañang said that President Rodrigo Duterte has raised the issue with China’s envoy, while Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has lodged a diplomatic protest with Beijing.

Locsin was in China from Wednesday to Friday, but the Department of Foreign Affairs has yet to disclose what has been discussed during his trip.

World powers such as the United States, European Union, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand have expressed support for the Philippines, calling on China to adhere to rules-based order consistent with international law, including the Convention on the Law of the Sea.

DELFIN LORENZANA SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Travelers from Philippines, 3 other countries barred from entering UK
Travelers from Philippines, 3 other countries barred from entering UK
21 hours ago
UK envoy to the Philippines Daniel Pruce in a video posted to social media said the new restrictions will take effect at 4:00...
Headlines
fbfb
Damage caused by China in West Philippine Sea could affect food security &mdash; scientists
Damage caused by China in West Philippine Sea could affect food security — scientists
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 21 hours ago
The warning comes as hundreds of ships suspected to be part of China's maritime militia continue to swarm reefs...
Headlines
fbfb
With dues unpaid for nine months, PhilHealth branch served eviction notice
With dues unpaid for nine months, PhilHealth branch served eviction notice
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
A branch of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has failed to pay dues for nine months and is now facing a threat of eviction...
Headlines
fbfb
Nurses' union renews call for mass hiring, adequate protection as Philippines grapples with COVID-19 surge
Nurses' union renews call for mass hiring, adequate protection as Philippines grapples with COVID-19 surge
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The group also called for the mass hiring of health workers and demanded the government to provide them decent salaries, benefits...
Headlines
fbfb
Ireland adds travelers from Philippines, 25 other countries to hotel quarantine list
Ireland adds travelers from Philippines, 25 other countries to hotel quarantine list
1 day ago
The Irish government said travelers from these states will have to book accommodation for mandatory hotel quarantine if they...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Senators urge PhilHealth to cover hospital tent fees amid reports of overcharging
Senators urge PhilHealth to cover hospital tent fees amid reports of overcharging
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 36 minutes ago
Six senators on Saturday asked the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to swiftly amend its policy on hospital tent coverage...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine Orthopedic Center halts some services as 117 staff contract COVID-19
Philippine Orthopedic Center halts some services as 117 staff contract COVID-19
3 hours ago
After more than 100 of its employees contracted COVID-19, the Philippine Orthopedic Center on Saturday announced that it would...
Headlines
fbfb
Contact tracing czar Magalong tests positive for COVID-19
Contact tracing czar Magalong tests positive for COVID-19
4 hours ago
Baguio City mayor and contact tracing czar Benjamin Magalong said Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
With 15,310 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines marks&nbsp;another record daily rise
With 15,310 new COVID-19 cases, Philippines marks another record daily rise
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 22 hours ago
The Philippines on Friday recorded 15,310 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 771,497....
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs records 269 quakes at Taal Volcano in past 24 hours
Phivolcs records 269 quakes at Taal Volcano in past 24 hours
1 day ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported Friday that it has recorded 269 volcanic earthquakes in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with