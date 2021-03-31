Chinese ships remain in Julian Felipe Reef, disperse to other West Philippine Sea areas
MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese fleet suspected to be part of China's maritime militia remains in Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef while some ships have been dispersed to other areas in the West Philippine Sea, according to the government.
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) on Thursday confirmed that at least 44 Chinese maritime militia vessels remain moored, anchored and stationary at Julian Felipe Reef as of March 29.
The task force initially reported that 220 Chinese boats have been recorded in the area on March 7.
While the number of ships in Julian Felipe Reef decreased, the remaining part of the Chinese fleet has scattered in other features in the Kalayaan Island Group, which is under the jurisdiction of Palawan.
The NTF-WPS also reported that 115 Chinese militia ships have been located in Chigua (Kennan) Reef and 45 vessels in Pag-asa (Thitu) Island.
Another 50 vessels were dispersed in China's "big three" artificial islands — Panganiban (Mischief), Kagitingan (Fiery) and Zamora (Subi) Reefs.
Four vessels from China's People's Liberation Army Navy have also been spotted on Panganiban Reef, where Beijing appears to plan to install more buildings based on satellite images released in February.
Opposing the Chinese Embassy's earlier claim that the ships in Julian Felipe Reef were just "fishing vessels taking shelter," the NTF-WPS stood by its position that these are maritime militia.
"Their build-up and massing formation from Julian Felipe Reef to other areas of the Kalayaan Island Group is hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea," the NTF-WPS said.
It added that the Chinese ships may be doing illicit activities at night and may cause irreparable damage to the marine environment in the area.
"Their swarming also poses a threat to the peaceful exercise of sovereign rights of the Philippines in its EEZ," the task force said.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. had filed a diplomatic protest following the report on the presence of Chinese ships in Julian Felipe Reef.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines have since conducted three rounds of routine aerial and maritime sovereignty patrol missions in the area.
World powers such as the United States, European Union, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand have expressed support for the Philippines, calling on China to adhere to rules-based order consistent with international law, including the Convention on the Law of the Sea.
The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.
The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.
#GreatGreenFleet's USS @Stennis74 receives cargo from USNS #Rainier in the #SouthChinaSea - @US7thFleet pic.twitter.com/MnJWrow6Vv— U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) June 10, 2016
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives urge the chamber to condemn and conduct an inquiry into the presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef.
The Makabayan bloc expresses concern that the deployment of Chinese maritime militia ships in the area may lead to "another level of disrespect" to Philippine sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.
"It is feared that China will intensify the harassment and human rights violations against the Filipino people and further deprive them of their rights over the natural resources in the Philippine territory," the lawmakers write.
Chinese maritime ships swarming Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea might be a prelude to occupying the whole area, retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio says.
The retired magistrate recalls that the same incident happened to Mischief Reef, which is now a Chinese air and naval base.
"They started saying they just built fisherman shelter on Mischief Reef. Now Mischief Reef is an air and naval base. They call it their Pearl Harbor in the South China Sea," Carpio says in an interview with ANC's "Headstart" with Karen Davila.
The Philippines has demanded that China promptly "withdraw its fishing vessels and maritime assets in the vicinity and adjacent waters of relevant features in the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea."
It also demands that China direct its fishing vessels to "desist from environmentally destructive activities."
The demand comes after the Philippines issued a diplomatic protest over the presence of hundreds of Chinese ships near Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.
China maintains the ships are in the area, which it calls "Niu'e Jiao", to "take shelter near Niu'e Jiao due to rough sea conditions."
The United States Embassy in Manila expresses concern over the presence of 220 Chinese maritime militia vessels on Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
Contrary to the Chinese Embassy's claim that these were just "fishing vessels taking shelter," the US Embassy notes that Chinese boats have been mooring in the area for months with increasing numbers.
"[China] uses maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region," the US Embassy says in a statement.
