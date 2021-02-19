#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
New Israeli drug successful vs fatal COVID-19 immune response in initial study â€” expert
Doctors Shiran Shapira (left) and Nadir Arber of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center show a vial of the drug EXO-CD24 which has successfully treated at least 30 patients with severe cases of COVID-19 in Israel.
Screen grab/Embassy of Israel in Manila

New Israeli drug successful vs fatal COVID-19 immune response in initial study — expert

(Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 12:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — A new drug developed in Israel successfully treated at least 30 patients with severe cases of COVID-19 in initial trials, the researchers behind it said Wednesday.

The drug, EXO-CD24, is a "targeted innovative platform...delivered directly to the lungs in order to suppress the cytokine storm," or the overreaction of the immune system, doctor Nadir Arber of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center said in a virtual presentation released by the Embassy of Israel in Manila to reporters.

Arber, who led the development of the EXO-CD24 treatment, is an expert in internal medicine and gastroenterology and directs the hospital's cancer prevention center.  

Also giving the presentation was doctor Shiran Shapira who directs the hospital's cancer diagnosis and prevention center's molecular biology lab which Arber has used to research the CD24 protein for over two decades.

The drug "does not treat the virus itself," Arber clarified. "What we have established is actually a platform to treat.. acute respiratory distress syndrome."

Acute respiratory distress syndrome, he further explained, "is the outcome of the viral infection and the immune system in the body and this is what [can] cause and lead to the pulmonary lung insufficiency, that in some cases lead[s] to intubations, ventilation, and even death."

A report from The Times of Israel published on February 5 said that all 30 patients who participated in Phase 1 trials recovered from the disease and that 29 of them did so within three to five days.

The patients were all suffering from severe cases of COVID-19, according to Arber. Their ages ranged from 37 to 77 years old.

As it stands, the drug has been administered to a total of 36 people, one of whom was recruited "out of protocol," Arber said. "All of them are feeling good."

"The biggest advantage of our drug is that it can be produced efficiently, effectively, rapidly, it's easy to produce at low cost, and [it has shown] no side effects," Arber said, adding that he was hopeful that enough of the drug could be produced in the next few months to meet global need.

However, despite growing excitement in Israel and abroad over the drug, it must still hurdle through Phase 2 trials, which would include a few dozen more patients and a control group, and Phase 3 trials which could involve hundreds or thousands of patients.

"There's been a lot of requests from all over the globe to participate, to have this and we are very happy because there is nothing like international multicenter study versus placebo to know the truth," he said.

"At the same time, we have to be very conscious and conservative and make sure that safety is a major issue."

Arber did not specify which countries may get to participate in Phase 3 trials.

After a recording of the virtual presentation was released to reporters on Thursday, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel in Manila Nir Balzam said the consulate would "continue to cooperate with the Philippines in our joint efforts against COVID-19."

COVID-19 ISRAEL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
By number, China now has world's largest navy &mdash; report
By number, China now has world's largest navy — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Andrew Erickson, a professor at the China Maritime Studies Institute at the US Naval War College, wrote that China fielded...
Headlines
fbfb
AFP bows to Duterte on VFA
AFP bows to Duterte on VFA
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The newly installed chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines is mum on the issue on the possible termination of the Visiting...
Headlines
fbfb
Pfizer vaccines arriving in March; Sinovac donation delayed
Pfizer vaccines arriving in March; Sinovac donation delayed
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
The 117,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccines may finally arrive in the country by early March, according to World Health...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Photos show more Chinese construction, new radars on Mischief Reef
Photos show more Chinese construction, new radars on Mischief Reef
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
China continues to install structures on Philippine-claimed Mischief or Panganiban Reef in the South China Sea while the rest...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
NBI on last steps of probe into Dacera's death, Guevarra says
NBI on last steps of probe into Dacera's death, Guevarra says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 53 minutes ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is wrapping up its independent probe into the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera,...
Headlines
fbfb
Janssen starts COVID-19 vaccine trial in Philippines
Janssen starts COVID-19 vaccine trial in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
“Janssen has already started the clinical trial proper, which covers patient screening, recruitment and vaccination,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Congress to pass bill speeding up procurement of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday
Congress to pass bill speeding up procurement of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The House of Representatives and the Senate are expected to pass on Monday a bill expediting the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Auring&rsquo; intensifies into a severe tropical storm
‘Auring’ intensifies into a severe tropical storm
2 hours ago
Weather disturbance Auring (international name: Dujuan) has intensified into a severe tropical storm Friday morning,...
Headlines
fbfb
Malaca&ntilde;ang expects Philippines to shift to MGCQ by March
Malacañang expects Philippines to shift to MGCQ by March
2 hours ago
Malacañang already expects that the Philippines would be placed under modified general community quarantine by March,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with