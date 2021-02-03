DFA says 25 more Filipinos infected, 2 dead from COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign affairs officials on Wednesday reported 25 more Filipinos abroad contracting the coronavirus along with two new deaths, bringing its overall count of cases at 14,041.

The DFA in its daily bulletin did not identify where the additional cases came from, nor another significant rise a day after it tallied 53 new Filipino COVID-19 patients yesterday.

Today's developments bring the total number of deaths among Filipinos overseas to 954, while 8,964 have since recovered.

To date, some 4,123 remain undergoing treatment across 85 nations that have reported coronavirus cases among their Filipino communities.

Middle East remained with 7,881 infections, but its deaths rose to 610 while recoveries are now at 4,754.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,795 cases,, 1,977 recoveries and kept its death toll at 21.

Europe, meanwhile, now has 2,529 Filipinos positive for the COVID-19, with deaths reaching 123 and recoveries at 1,697.

The Americas in its 10 countries reporting still have 836 cases, 100 deaths and 536 patients who got well.

By February 3, the number of individuals across 192 countries that have contracted the COVID-19 stood at 103.97 million, with deaths now reaching 2.25 million.

America continues to lead in both, with 26.43 million infections and nearly 447,000 fatalities.

India (10.77 million), Brazil (9.28 million), United Kingdom (3.86 million) and Russia (3.85 million) follow in the list, while the Philippines with its 530,118 cases remains at the 32nd spot.