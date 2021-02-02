Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 reach 14,016

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos overseas infected with the coronavirus reached beyond 14,000 on Tuesday, as officials tallied 53 additional cases on the second day of the month.

DFA in a daily bulletin said its total is now at 14,016, with the origins of the new Filipino patients unclear as of writing.

The development of thousands of Filipinos in 85 countries sick with the COVID-19 comes nearly a year since a Filipino crewmember abroad the Diamond Princess in Japan became the country's first case abroad on February 5, 2020.

No new deaths, meanwhile, were reported on February 2, with the number of fatalities staying at 952 while 8,954 have since recovered.

Some 4,110 continue to receive treatment to date, per foreign affairs officials.

The Middle East continues to have the most number of coronavirus cases among Filipinos at 7,881, with deaths now reaching 608 and recoveries at 4,754.

Asia Pacific follows with 2,781 infected, 21 dead and 1,976 since recovered.

Europe is also closing in at 2,518 cases, 123 deaths and 1,688 recoveries, while the Americans continue to have 836 cases, 200 deaths and 536 patients who got well.

Globally, there are now 103.5 million individuals in 192 countries who had contracted the COVID-19, with deaths now reaching 2.24 million and recoveries at 57.46 million.

The United States continues to lead in both cases and deaths at 26.32 million infections and over 443,000 fatalities, which is followed by India, Brazil, United Kingdom and Russia.

The Philippines with its 528,853 remains at the 32nd spot in the world, and continues to be the second worst-hit in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia's 1.09 million.