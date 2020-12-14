#VACCINEWATCHPH
Velasco allies give conflicting views on new ABS-CBN franchise
Deputy Speakers Lito Atienza and Rodante Marcoleta of party-list Buhay and Sagip, respectively, made conflicting pronouncements over the weekend whether the House committee on legislative franchises can grant a fresh franchise after it expired last May 5.
STAR/Boy Santos, file
Velasco allies give conflicting views on new ABS-CBN franchise
Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - December 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two deputy speaker-allies of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco have issued contradicting views regarding the possibility of former TV giant ABS-CBN obtaining a new legislative franchise in 2021 under the new House of Representatives leadership.

Deputy Speakers Lito Atienza and Rodante Marcoleta of party-list Buhay and Sagip, respectively, made conflicting pronouncements over the weekend whether the House committee on legislative franchises can grant a fresh franchise after it expired last May 5.

Marcoleta, one of the House officials who voted to reject the Lopez-owned network’s franchise during the term of former speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, refuted claims by Atienza that ABS-CBN will get a new franchise under the Velasco speakership.

“It’s a long and circuitous process. ABS-CBN has to go through major reforms, starting with a change in management and facilities before they are given new franchise to operate,” the lawyer-legislator emphasized.

Marcoleta explained further that the network still has to address the various violations of securities and labor laws, and the constitutional provision mandating the 100-percent Filipino ownership of a media company.

He likewise insisted that Congress needs to conduct a thorough review of the franchise to be granted to the network, to ensure that the provisions of this new franchise will not be violated again.

No less than President Duterte, and his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, have been very vocal in their disgust over the network which they claimed has been playing political favorites for several decades now.

Atienza, a former Manila mayor whose son Kim has a TV program with the network and is among its anchors, has expressed confidence that ABS-CBN will get a new franchise under the new House speakership.

“I am really confident, justice will prevail by next year. I’m not shying away from the responsibility and for the opportunity to come – that I’m working on – to bring back the issue for floor discussion,” he said, referring to ABS-CBN’s new franchise.

Meanwhile, the Federation of International Cable TV and Telecommunication Association of the Philippines (FICTAP) asserted that ABS-CBN has to pay penalties amounting to P1.6 trillion for alleged violation of its franchise provisions.

“Before a new franchise could be issued, a broadcast network should first pay whatever penalties that it is supposed to pay,” said FICTAP president Estrellita Tamano.

She said cable operators are also required to pay penalties imposed by the National Telecommunications Commission before permits are renewed. “There should not be any discussions at the House, without the network settling the issues raised against it.”

