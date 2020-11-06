#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace: Typhoon relief being brought to Catanduanes by air, sea
This handout photo taken and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on November 2, 2020 shows an aerial view of destroyed houses on the island province of Catanduanes, in the aftermath of Typhoon Goni.
Handout/Philippine Coast Guard/AFP
Palace: Typhoon relief being brought to Catanduanes by air, sea
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 11:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Relief goods have reached Catanduanes, the island province badly hit during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly, Malacañang reported Thursday.

In a meeting aired late Thursday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque reported that at least 35,000 families in Catanduanes have been affected by the typhoon. Of the figure, over 7,000 people are in evacuation centers, while 45,886 are seeking temporary refuge in others' homes.

“[Social Welfare] Secretary Rolando Bautista is there. We already have 10,000 food packs there,” Roque said.

Bautista flew to Catanduanes Tuesday to extend assistance and oversee the relief operations for families affected by Rolly.

DSWD said it has P865.5 million in stockpiles and standby funds for its disaster response. 

Philippine Air Force C-130 airplanes have also transported food pack and water bottles.

“Our C-130 aircrafts have begun transporting food stuff and other supplies. We will continue it until needed. We have two more C-130s on standby and four C-295s if there is need to bring more supplies,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.  

Roque also said the delivery of relief goods can now reach the province by sea after the operations of roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessels have resumed.

Severe damage

Rolly (international name: Goni)—the world’s strongest storm this year and a super typhoon at its height—made its first landfall over Bato town in Catanduanes early Sunday. Its destructive winds and intense rains knocked down cell towers and power lines, destroyed buildings and triggered flash floods and mudslides.

Roque said the storm left some 10,000 houses in the province totally damaged and 19,000 other severely damaged.

"With the severity of the damage, it might need a Yolanda-like rehabilitation becase 19,000 homes have been damaged. You can see from the air, those that survived were only commercial building but all buildings in downtown sustained damaged," Roque also said. 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council reported that damage to infrastructure across nine regions in the Philippines stood at P8.4 billion, while agriculture at P2.9 billion as of Thursday.

The Bicol region, which bore the brunt of Rolly, sustained the highest extent of damage as it accounted for P7.2 billion in damage to infrastructure, while 2.3 billion to crops and livestock.

At least 20 people died and 165 were injured during the onslaught of Rolly. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

CATANDUANES DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte 'surprised' at poll results that Philippines is among world's safest countries
By Christian Deiparine | 12 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday evening said he was elated to learn that the Philippines had placed among the top 50...
Headlines
fbfb
Is Biden leadership good for Philippines?
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
It might be a challenge to develop a good relationship between President Duterte and former United States vice president Joe...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says 'ghost' projects rampant in DPWH
By Christian Deiparine | 12 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said "ghost" projects are common inside the public works department which are being...
Headlines
fbfb
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 2 days ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Siony
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Siony."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Gordon denies Philippine Red Cross is ‘greedy’
2 minutes ago
Senator Richard “Dick” Gordon denied that the Philippine Red Cross, which he chairs, is “greedy,”...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR probes killing of shooting victim in Angono hospital
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 26 minutes ago
In a statement Thursday, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said its regional office has sent a quick response team to investigate...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte names officials he says have been dismissed for corruption
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night bared the names of customs officials and personnel who have either been dismissed...
Headlines
fbfb
'Siony' crosses Itbayat; Signal No. 2 still up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands
3 hours ago
Siony passed over Misanga Island in Itbayat at around 7:50 a.m, weather forecasters said. 
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE monitoring establishments online
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
To ensure compliance with health protocols and labor laws, the Department of Labor and Employment continues to monitor online...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with