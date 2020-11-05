Total cost of damage from 'Rolly' now at P11 billion â€” NDRRMC

Total cost of damage from 'Rolly' now at P11 billion — NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — Latest figures from disaster officials on Thursday showed that the overall cost of damage brought by Typhoon Rolly is now at more than P11 billion after ravaging parts of the country particularly Bicol Region.

"Rolly" (international name Goni), considered as the world's strongest storm this year, made four landfalls in the Philippines over Undas weekend, with two of those in Catanduanes and Albay as a super typhoon.

The NDRRMC in its latest report said damage to infrastructure by November 5 stood at P8.4 billion across nine regions, while agriculture is at P2.9 billion.

In both, Region 5 or Bicol sustained has the highest extent of damage as it accounted for P7.2 billion in damage to infrastructure while P2.3 billion to crops and livestock.

MIMAROPA, meanwhile, recorded P866 million to infrastructure while CALABARZON at P566 million in agriculture.

Overall, the NDRRMC reported that over 230,000 families or 906,000 individuals have been affected by "Rolly", with 480,174 preemptively evacuated.

The death toll in the aftermath of the typhoon has left 20 people dead so far, 165 injured and three missing -- all from Bicol, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA.

The provinces of Cavite, Catanduanes and Camarines Sur have also declared a state of calamity from the wake of "Rolly".

Officials reported too that water services in Catanduanes have yet to return, while those in other provinces in Bicol have been partially restored.

The social welfare department said it has P865.5 million in stockpiles and standby funds for its disaster response.

"Rolly" is the 19th storm to hit the Philippines this year. By its first landfall over Bato in Catanduanes early morning of November 1, carrying peak winds of 225 kph and gusts of up to 280 kph. State weather bureau PAGASA has since reported that it has left the country on Tuesday, November 3.