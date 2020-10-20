#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Signal No. 2 up over areas in Luzon with 'Pepito' now a tropical storm
Photo release by Pagasa shows the track of tropical storm Pepito as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20.
Release/Pagasa
Signal No. 2 up over areas in Luzon with 'Pepito' now a tropical storm
(Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 12:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Parts of Luzon are now under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 with tropical storm Pepito now firmly over the Luzon landmass, weather forecasters said Tuesday. 

In its latest weather bulletin 11 a.m. on Tuesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said that Pepito was last seen 295 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora at 10 a.m., moving northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour. 

Pepito was also measured carrying winds of greater than 61 kph, with PAGASA warning that these may intensify further and peak up to 120 kph in at least 24 hours until possibly reaching severe tropical storm category by Thursday.

Signal No. 2 has been hoisted over the following areas:

  • La Union
  • Ifugao
  • Benguet
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • Pangasinan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Tarlac
  • Aurora
  • southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon)
  • southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin)
  • northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)
  • northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)

For areas under Signal No. 2, tropical cyclone will affect the locality while high to gale-force winds greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours, PAGASA warned. 

"It will then cross the Luzon landmass, and emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning. This tropical cyclone may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning," PAGASA's report read. 

"Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro," it also said. 

Gale Warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte, indicating areas where sea travel is significantly risky due to rough to very rough seas, according to PAGASA. 

Signal No. 1 is also over the following areas:

  • Abra
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Bulacan,Pampanga,
  • Bataan,Metro Manila,
  • Rizal,
  • northern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Vinzons),
  • Catanduanes,
  • rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real)
  • rest of Zambales

In these areas, PAGASA said, high to gale-force winds of 30-60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.

Forecast positions 

  • Wednesday morning: 155 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.1 °N, 118.9 °E)
  • Thursday morning: 465 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (16.2 °N, 116.0 °E)
  • Friday morning: 605 km West of Dagupan City, Pangasinan (outside PAR) ( 16.5 °N, 114.7 °E)
  • Saturday morning: 850 km West of Northern Luzon (outside PAR) (16.5 °N, 112.4 °E)

— Franco Luna 

PAGASA PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GCQ in Metro Manila eyed until December
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
While the government is gradually reopening the pandemic-hit economy, there is an emerging consensus among officials to extend...
Headlines
fbfb
Alvarez denies joining minority
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez yesterday threatened to file libel charges against The STAR for publishing an article...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Tropical Storm Pepito
5 hours ago
PAGASA says 'Pepito' may reach tropical storm category before making landfall. It will cross the Luzon landmass and emerge...
Headlines
fbfb
US carrier strike group resumes South China Sea operations
21 hours ago
"The focus of our operations has always been, and will continue to be, cooperation alongside our Indo-Pacific allies and partners...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP confirms death of exec in Laguna chopper crash
3 hours ago
According to the Philippine National Police, Police Maj. Gen. Joevic Ramos passed away at 12:07 a.m. on Tuesday after being...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Eyeing China, Australia joins 'quad' drill with US, Japan, India
2 hours ago
Australia will take part in a large-scale military drill off the coast of India next month that will bring together a quartet...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH monitoring ‘long COVID-19’ among survivors
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The Department of Health is now requiring COVID-19 survivors to immediately report to local health authorities any recurring...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace defends anti-rally DepEd module
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended the Department of Education from criticisms that it is promoting “blind obedience”...
Headlines
fbfb
DTI studying requests for noche buena price increases
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is evaluating requests for price increases for noche buena items and canned goods.
Headlines
fbfb
Government subsidy of 13th month pay depends on funds
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Any government decision to subsidize the 13th month pay of workers of businesses ravaged by the raging health crisis would...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with