Watchdog says 'no real liberation' in Marawi 3 years after Duterte's declaration

MANILA, Philippines — A watchdog monitoring the rebuilding of the war-torn Marawi has lamented the slow progress in the city's reconstruction as well as lack of funds for the effort, three years since government declared its liberation.

The siege, led by Islamic State-influenced Maute group, began in late May 2017 and stretched on for months until October of the same year that left Marawi in rubble.

The Marawi Reconstruction Conflict Watch, however, said that while most of the displaced were allowed to return to their homes, there had been no compensation for damage to properties and thousands still remain in evacuation shelters in poor conditions.

"It has been three years since the government declared our city liberated, but there is no real liberation to speak of," the group said in a statement provided by International Alert Philippines. "The sad fact remains that progress is slow, funds are lacking, and implementation could be improved."

They added that within the three years since the end of the siege, only P22.2 billion had been released by government for reconstruction funds out of the P60.5 billion requirement.

Secretary Eduardo del Rosario of the human settlements department last month vowed that 90% of infrastructure projects in the city would be done by December 2021, with the whole rehabilitation done within the Duterte administration's term.

But given the current situation on the ground, the watchdog has its doubts if del Rosario's public declaration will soon see its full picture.

"The dismal amount on top of issues on disbursement and absorptive capacity in the past paint a bleak picture for us all," they said. "With only 16 months left until the 2021 year-end deadline of completing reconstruction projects, can the Duterte administration still deliver its promise that Marawi will rise as a prosperous and peaceful city again?"

Del Rosario, who is also the head of the Task Force Bangon Marawi, told congressmen that reconstruction had faced budget problems, while also maintaining that they are still on track in their timeline.

Estimates by the Asian Development Bank showed that the cost of damage in Marawi is at P11.5 billion, with losses at P7 billion. Displaced persons also numbered to nearly 370,000 or around 77,170 families.

The war had resulted in 168 casualties from state forces, with 114 civilians, 270 unidentified individuals and 924 men from rebel forces, still based on figures from ADB.

Pandemic, other factors worsening situation in Marawi

The Philippines has seen over 354,000 coronavirus infections so far, and the deadly virus had not spared the victims of the Maute siege. Instead, the ongoing health crisis even worsened their conditions.

Citing figures from the provincial IATF, the reconstruction watch said Lanao del Sur has 697 confirmed cases, with 354 coming from Marawi. Of the said number, 111 of the province's 153 active cases or those showing symptoms come from the city as well.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic adds another layer to our hardship and suffering, and reinforce existing vulnerabilities, threats and risks," they added.

Other factors are also said to continue threatening the "fragile peace" within communities, such as tensions over land and property rights, which the group said could escalate "existing identity-related conflict and may trigger violation flashpoints and a stringing of conflict."

"Three years have passed and it has become clearer that we have not been truly liberated," the watchdog added.