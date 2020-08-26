#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
30th petition vs anti-terror law raises curtailing of freedom for religious expression
The Association of Major Religious Superiors in the Philippines filed the 30th Petition for Certiorari against Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
JUCRA pool photo
30th petition vs anti-terror law raises curtailing of freedom for religious expression
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 11:03am

MANILA, Philippines — A group of Catholic leaders asked the Supreme Court to declare the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, as null for curtailing the freedom for religious expression.

In the 30th legal challenge the contentious and divisive law is facing at the SC, the Association of Major Religious Superiors in the Philippines (AMRSP) urged the nullification of several provisions of Republic Act of 11479 for being unconstitutional.

“The appreciation of how the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 affects the mission of the Church and the free exercise of its beliefs as defended by the Constitution, and truly supports the view that it is indeed unconstitutional and must be struck down,” the pleading filed through petitioner, lawyer Rafael Vicente Calinisaan.

The AMRSP questioned the timing of the enactment of the law when the COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the country. It added that the government seems to be deaf to the public clamor for mass testing and relief for the most vulnerable, but instead, legislators focused on the law’s passage.

The group insisted that “terrorism is not our immediate concern,” but it should be the people’s health and safety.

They also added: “It is only through efforts for peaceful resolution of hostilities while addressing the root causes of such violent acts comprehensively, and not just militarily, will genuinely answer the roots of violence that is rampaging across our land.”

RELATED: Religious groups join legal fight vs anti-terrorism law at SC

Crackdown on dissent

The petitioners noted that the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte has a track record of cracking down on perceived dissent, and the anti-terrorism law “can, and will be used to stifle dissent and curtail rights to free speech, to organize and form associations and to peaceable assembly in redress of grievances.”

They noted the red-tagging of church group Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, which is AMRSP’s oldest mission partner, which works with marginalized sectors.

RMP, along with rights group Karapatan and women’s group Gabriela previously sought the issuance of a writ of protection from the courts but failed. They were later sued by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon for perjury for supposedly falsely claiming it is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

READ: Groups file red-tagging complaints to Joint Monitoring Committee | RMP says it’s in process of clarifying status with SEC

RMP national coordinator Elenita Belard said in 2019: “This perjury case against us and our co-petitioners aims to turn people’s attention away from the real issue. This is about the violations of state forces against our members and we want protection from whatever harm they may inflict on us.”

The AMRSP stressed that the part of the Church’s mission is to reach out to the poor, and they do not distinguish who it helps out among them.

“[F]or as long as they are part of the marginalized sectors of society, helping the poor may be construed to mean giving assistance to ‘terrorists,’” the petitioners said.

RELATED: UN rights chief raises anti-terror bill's 'chilling effect' on humanitarian work

The group also said that the anti-terrorism law affects the Church’s fundamental right to free religious expression.  

They explained that it is their duty to act as witnesses, and commit to the obligations that flow from the Gospel. “To be a witness is to take an active role in the transmission of the faith in words and deeds. Being a witness is an act of justice that establishes the truth or makes it known.”

“Given this obvious burden that befalls the Christian faithful, it is but necessary for them to seek redress from this Honorable Court so as for them to continue with their duty and right to perform the social doctrine of the Church,” they added.

The is the 30th legal challenges against the anti-terrorism law. Martial law-era Solicitor General Estelito Mendoza, meanwhile, sought to be allowed to stand as “friend of court” and urge the SC to junk the petitions, while Solicitor General Jose Calida urged the tribunal to cancel the oral arguments set, at the earliest, on the third week of September.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Doc says Duterte illness nearing stage one cancer
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
More than a week after rumors circulated that he is sick, President Duterte disclosed yesterday that his doctor advised him...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines offer low fares to boost local travel
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines and AirAsia are offering low fares to various domestic destinations to help boost travel...
Headlines
fbfb
440 private schools to suspend operations this year
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
At least 440 private elementary and high schools across the country will suspend operations this school year due to low enrollment...
Headlines
fbfb
Archbishop Oscar Cruz passes away
3 hours ago
Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan passed away Wednesday morning.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Best for Morales to step down
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
President Duterte believes that Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales should...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
DOH advises recovered COVID-19 patients to remain cautious
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The DOH said “no evidence-based evaluation” can be done until findings of the study are published in a peer-reviewed...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Security in Metro Manila tightened following twin Jolo bombings
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday beefed up its security in Metro Manila and other places in the country following...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
All COVID-19 funds to be accounted for – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte vowed yesterday to look into possible anomalies in the use of around P376 billion intended for addressing...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Army chief wants martial law in Sulu
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana wants the province of Sulu placed under martial law following Monday’s twin explosions...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Go Negosyo backs COVID-19 saliva test
13 hours ago
Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has received commitment of support from SeaOil...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with