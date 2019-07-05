FACT CHECKS
Photo shows representatives from the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines and Karapatan.
Karapatan, Release
Religious group calls Esperon’s allegation ‘blatant lie’
(Philstar.com) - July 5, 2019 - 2:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines denied the accusation of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon that the organization is not duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  

In filing his perjury complaint against RMP and two other activist groups, Esperon said the religious group that works with the marginalized sector has falsely claimed it is registered with the SEC.

The former military chief claimed RMP’s certificate of registration was revoked on Aug. 20, 2003 due to its failure to submit the required General Information Sheets and Financial Statement from 1997 to 2002.

But in a statement Friday, the RMP national coordinator called Esperon’s statement a “blatant lie.”

“As far as we know, we have filed for the renewal of our registration in 2010 and we have document to prove that the SEC received them. From then on, we have submitting our General Information Sheet and audited Financial Statements,” Sr. Elenita Belardo said, noting the group is in possession of the documents it has filed, particularly in the last four years.

Belardo added: “We will consult with the SEC immediately to find out what happened with the documents we have submitted.”

Esperon filed perjury complaint against RMP, rights group Karapatan and women’s group Gabriela—organizations tagged by state agencies as fronts of communist rebels—at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday.

The filing came days after the Court of Appeals dismissed the three groups’ petitions for writ of amparo and habeas data after the court ruled there was lack of substantial evidence to establish the petitioners’ allegations of state-sponsored harassment.

“This perjury case against us and our co-petitioners aims to turn people’s attention away from the real issue. This is about the violations of state forces against our members and we want protection from whatever harm they may inflict on us,” Belardo said.

She added: “It is about them vilifying us for our missionary commitment to serve the rural poor that this government had neglected for too long.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

