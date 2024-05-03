^

SC requires judges to visit jails to determine PDL situation during extreme heat

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 1:53pm
SC requires judges to visit jails to determine PDL situation during extreme heat
In this photo taken on March 27, 2020, prison inmates lie to sleep at the crowded courtyard of the Quezon City jail in Manila
AFP / Manila Tan

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has ordered judges to visit the jails of their respective jurisdictions to check the situations of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) amid the scorching heat. 

In a circular released by the Office of the Court Administrator (OCA), it directed judges to visit jails at “least once” on any day not later than May 31.

“Persons Deprived of Liberty may also be negatively impacted by this extreme heat and weather conditions, more so as they are detained in crowded facilities,” OCA’s circular read.

“All concerned judges are directed to conduct jail visitation at least once within their respective jurisdictions on any day, not later than 31 May 2024, for the sole purpose of determining how PDLs are affected by this heat wave,” it added. 

The OCA also pointed out that this is an addition to the required quarterly visitation of judges in jails.

Five calendar days after their visit, the OCA said that the judges shall submit a court jail visitation and inspection report to their respective executive judges.

It is then submitted to the OCA by the executive judges also within five calendar days as they receive the jail visitation report.

Last week, state weather bureau PAGASA said that the country may continue to experience scorching temperatures until the middle of May. 

The latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA showed that 32 areas in the Philippines are under the “danger” classification which may cause heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps and heat stroke. 

PAGASA

PERSONS DEPRIVED OF LIBERTY

SUPREME COURT
