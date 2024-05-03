MWSS to notify customers of sudden spikes in water consumption

This photo taken on March 14, 2019 shows residents of Barangka in Manila, gathering water. Manila has been hit by its worst water shortage in years, leaving bucket-bearing families to wait hours for a fill up from tanker trucks and some hospitals to turn away less urgent cases

MANILA, Philippines — Sudden increases in households' water billings will prompt warning notices from the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) as the government tries to conserve water during the El Niño phenomenon.

MWSS may initiate an investigation on households whose water consumption levels suddenly spike, Patrick Dizon, MWSS water and sewage management department manager, told a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing on Thursday.

"Kung napatunayan po na wala naman pong leak sa kanilang kabahayan ay wa-warning-an po natin sila (If it's proven that there's no leak in their households, we will warn them)," Dizon added.

The MWSS will also provide recommendations for customers to conserve water and minimize consumption.

All other customers can expect to be informed of changes in their water consumption levels through their billions, Dizon added.

Dizon said that the government is implementing a number of water conservation measures during El Niño, including the weakening of water pressure.

The MWSS official said that water interruptions may also occur during maintenance or leak repair activities.

Dizon said both Maynilad and Manila Waters will announce schedules for service interruptions ahead of time.

Over 100 cities and municipalities in the Philippines have been placed under state of calamity due to the extremely high temperatures brought by El Niño, which is expected to last until the end of May.