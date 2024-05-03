^

With 10,000 jeepneys to be taken off the road, commuters fear undersupply of public transpo

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 5:03pm
With 10,000 jeepneys to be taken off the road, commuters fear undersupply of public transpo
A woman cools off with a folding hand fan inside a passenger jeepney in Manila on April 25, 2024. Extreme heat is scorching parts of South and Southeast Asia, prompting health warnings from authorities as high temperatures are recorded across the region.
MANILA, Philippines — Mobility advocates urged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to ensure a steady supply of public transportation after thousands of jeepneys are expected to stop operations within the month.

This comes after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced that over 10,000 jeepney units are now considered "colorum" after failing to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations last Tuesday.

"The president, [Department of Transportation], and LTFRB should make sure that commuters will not suffer from a lack of public transport options because of the consolidation deadline," said AltMobility PH in a statement on Thursday.

"Additionally, lay down the next steps of the program."

 

 

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III earlier said that losing 10,000 jeepneys "wouldn't result in a transportion crisis," saying that commuters have trains, taxis, buses, motorcycle taxis and ride-hailing apps to choose from. He also said that jeepneys are even at an "oversupply." 

The government's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program earlier encouraged jeepney and UV Express operators to consolidate on on before April 30. Failure to do so would prohibit them from continuing operations.

The PUVMP aims to transition vehicles into using Euro-4 engines or electric minibuses three years after the consolidation deadline. However, some operators find modernization too expensive since the vehicles cost up to P2 million each.

"[The government should] meet with members of the transport sector and Civil Society Organizations to address issues of the PUV Modernization Pogram (PUVMP)/Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), particularly why there is reluctance from some groups," the AltMobility PH said.

Displacement of commuters

According to a study released in 2020, over 8.95 million Filipinos ride traditional jeepneys per day. Each unit has an average maximum capacity of 12 to 16 passengers

If one were to fill up 10,000 jeepneys at a single moment, this would result to 160,000 passengers. 

This means that the number of commuters that would be forced to look for another modes of transportation would be much higher, since a jeepney driver usually does multiple trips, picking up commuters along a designated route.

In connection to this, AltMobility PH urges the government to address the following concerns:

  • better social support mechanisms such that no one will lose their livelihood
  • significantly increased government support in the form of subsidy or waived duties for the purchase of new units
  • proper implementation and monitoring in select pilot cities, rather than nationwide implementation

Jeepney drivers and operators have earlier sought the intervention of the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the PUVMP, as PISTON fears of ballooning unemployment for drivers and debt for operators.

The LTFRB earlier said that they would give jeepney drivers up to May 15 before flagging down unconsolidated jeepney units who continue to operate. Those who would continue to violate after that would be given a P50,000 fine of top of a one year suspension for the driver.

COMMUTERS

JEEPNEY

JEEPNEY PHASEOUT

PUV MODERNIZATION PROGRAM
