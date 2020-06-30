PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo from the Viva Salud website shows a member of one of its partner organizations speaking with rural women. Viva Salud is an NGO an NGO “furthering the right to health and sovereign development”and has been financing programs of and building relations with Philippines-based organizations for decades.
Viva Salud website
UN rights chief raises anti-terror bill's 'chilling effect' on humanitarian work
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 7:55pm

MANILA, Philippines —United Nations rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on President Rodrigo Duterte to veto the controversial anti-terrorism bill citing a possible “chilling effect” on humanitarian work in the country.

“The recent passage of the new Anti-Terrorism Act heightens our concerns about the blurring of important distinctions between criticism, criminality and terrorism,” she said Tuesday.

Bachelet formally presented her office’s report on the situation in the Philippines to the UN Human Rights Council during its 44th session.

RELATED: Philippines to UN rights council: Panel to look into deaths in anti-drug operations

Bachelet said that the proposed new anti-terrorism law “could have a further chilling effect on human rights and humanitarian work, hindering support to vulnerable communities.”

The anti-terrorism bill reached Duterte’s desk on June 9. If the president does not veto the proposed measure, which he marked as urgent but later subjected to his legal team’s review, it will lapse into law on July 9.

The UN official echoed the call of several human rights’ and lawyers’ groups on the looming new law as they cited provisions of the bill that are unconstitutional and prone to abuse.

Local groups raised the “vague” and “overbroad” definition of terrorism under the proposed law. They pointed out that while it “in essence” does not stop dissent and criticism against the government,  the same section of the law states that this only applies if those activities “are not intended to cause death or serious physical harm to a person, to endanger a person’s life, or to create a serious risk to public safety.”

RELATED: Belgian NGO: ALCADEV funding for growing greens, not raising Reds | Another Belgian NGO defends partners tagged as rebel fronts

Bachelet urged Duterte to refrain from signing it into law and instead “initiate a broad-based consultation process to draft legislation that can effectively prevent and counter violent extremism—but which contains some safeguards to prevent its misuse against people engaged in peaceful criticism and advocacy.”

The UN rights chair said her office is ready to assist in the review of the bill.

RELATED: 'We are a humanitarian organization,' Oxfam stresses after AFP labels them terrorist front

UN member-states also raised the alarm on the shutdown of broadcast giant ABS-CBN and the “continued prosecution” of Rappler CEO and veteran journalist Maria Ressa and former researcher Reynaldo Santos Jr. for cyber libel.

Bachelet in her report also said the Philippine government’s war on drugs resulted in serious human rights violations, including “widespread and systematic” extrajudicial killings. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

ANTI-TERRORISM BILL UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Recoveries top 10,000 as COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 37,514
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine measures nationwide later Tuesday.
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines projected to hit 60,000 by end-July
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Currently, the coronavirus pandemic has so far sickened 36,438 people in the Philippines. Of the figure, 1,255 have died while...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese ship's distress call came 3 hours after boat collision — coast guard
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
An official report from the coast guard indicated that the collision happened at around 10:20 p.m. on June 27 while the command...
Headlines
fbfb
NTC: ABS-CBN to cease Channel 43, TV Plus operations before day ends
1 day ago
"In the past, the NTC has permitted other companies whose franchises have expired and were currently being deliberated to...
Headlines
fbfb
What we know so far on the Jolo 'misencounter' shooting
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
The military and the police presented drastically different accounts of what happened that day. 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
47 minutes ago
Family with six PWD cards invited to House hearing, asked to cooperate with QC legal
By Franco Luna | 47 minutes ago
“They’re the supposed perpetrators of this fake ID. I believe that we cannot have a hearing if we don’t...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Only 15% financial aid to LGUs for COVID-19 efforts liquidated
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Only about 15 percent of funds given to local government units to support their measures against the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Government ‘quite late’ in implementing contact tracing infra — Leachon
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
At a forum hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Dr. Tony Leachon said "contact tracing infrastructure...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
COVID-19 task force OKs economic team's proposal, expansion of COVID-19 testing
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The government's pandemic task force has approved the economic team's recommendations to further open up the economy, including...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Left on their own amid pandemic, freelance photojournalists move forward together
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 3 hours ago
To get through the unprecedented pandemic, freelancers are banding together, an approach that isn't new but that is made easier...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with