House ethics panel to probe Alvarez for 'disorderly behavior,' 'seditious remarks'

Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 5:06pm
House ethics panel to probe Alvarez for 'disorderly behavior,' 'seditious remarks'
This photo shows a picture of House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

MANILA, Philippines — The House ethics committee is set to investigate Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez (Davao del Norte, 1st District) for disorderly conduct based on a complaint filed by a local executive against the former House speaker.

Rep. Raul Angelo Bongalon (AKO Bicol), House ethics panel vice chair, confirmed to reporters on Thursday that the committee has acquired jurisdiction of the case. 

The complaint filed by Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy against Alvarez "alleges circumstances that constitute disorderly behavior and violation of the House of Representatives' code of conduct," Bongalon said.

Alvarez' active ethics case also involves his alleged "violation of different laws, like the Revised Penal Code," the House lawmaker added.

The House ethics panel vice chair explained that the case against Alvarez involves his "continued and unjustified absence" during panel hearings at the House.

Alvarez will also be investigated over the alleged libelous remarks he made against government officials, as well as the "seditious remarks" he made in calling on military and security forces to withdraw their support from the Marcos administration. 

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in April that Alvarez' remarks urging the military to withdraw their support from the president was an "attempt to thwart the people's will and subvert sovereingty." 

Remulla said he has ordered an investigation to determine if Alvarez' statements can be considered inciting to sedition.

In November 2023, Alvarez expressed support for the Mindanao to secede from the Philippines if the government continues to "challenge China" and pursue its claim in the South China Sea dispute. 

