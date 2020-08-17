Coronavirus infections in Philippines hit 164,474 with 3,314 new cases

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:49 p.m.) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines soared past 164,000 Monday with over 3,214 new infections.
To date, 164,474 people have caught the coronavirus disease in the country. Of the figure, 49,043 are active cases or individuals who are still sick.
Of the newly-reported cases, 1,918 were from Metro Manila, 274 from Laguna, 219 from Cavite, 118 from Rizal and 105 from Bulacan.
These areas were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18.
The DOH also reported 237 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 112,759. The day before, the department logged 40,397 additional recoveries—around 98% of which were part of its time-based recovery scheme.
Under this scheme, mild and asymptomatic cases after undergoing 14 days of quarantine are tagged as recoveries based on the discharging criteria of the World Health Organization.
The country’s death toll, meanwhile, rose to 2,681 after 18 more people succumbed to the disease. The country’s case fatality rate stood at 1.63%, higher than the global case fatality rate of 3.49%.
The DOH said it had removed 93 duplicates from the total case count.
Some 1.921 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the country.
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications Monday night.
Mutated coronavirus strain
The Philippine Genome Center said a mutated coronavirus strain called G614 has been detected in the country. In a study published last month, international researchers found that a specific change in SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, is more infectious in cell culture.
“We note that all the samples tested were from Quezon City and may not represent the mutational landscape for the whole country,” PGC said in an August 13 bulletin.
Genomic researchers also stressed “there is still no definitive evidence” showing that carriers of the G614 variant are actually more transmissible than those with the original D614 genotype. The mutation also does not appear to “substantially affect clinical outcomes,” they added.
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also said “there is no solid evidence” showing that G614 strain is more transmissible.
Globally, the coronavirus case count reached 21.67 million, with over 775,000 deaths since the health crisis burst out of China earlier this year.
Metro Manila and other "highrisk" areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ).
President Rodrigo Duterte is under "perpetual isolation" as a precaution against COVID-19, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
According to Roque, there is a velvet rope keeping people six feet away from the president.
In August, Duterte had a meeting with DILG Secretary Eduardo Ano, who later on tested positive for the virus once again.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announces that they will implement the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew during the modified enhanced community quarantine from August 4 to 18, 2020.
The Philippine College of Physicians clarifiy that their appeal to the government for a stricter lockdown was to give reprieve to healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte, doctor Mario Panaligan, president of the PCP, says their virtual conference over the weekend was not meant to humiliate the Duterte administration nor the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.
"If you closely review the virtual conference on August 1, there was never a call for a revolt nor was there any threat of leaving patients on their own since our oath instructs us to first do no harm to anyone who needs our help," Panaligan says.
"By training our reserved nature, the likes of are are not used to giving out demands or ultimatums but if our requests and observations were taken as an assertive display of indignation, we apologize for the way the message was taken in a negative light," he adds.
