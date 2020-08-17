New coronavirus mutation found in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:37 a.m.) — A mutation of the novel coronavirus believed to be more infectious than the original variant has been detected in the Philippines, genomic researchers said.
The new mutation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been reported to have become the dominant coronavirus strain circulating around the world. Researchers called it G614.
When the outbreak began in the country last March, the original D614 genotype showed up in the positive samples collected by the Philippine Genome Center (PGC). But in a new study, genomic researchers detected both the D614 and the G614.
“We now report the detection of the D614 variant among nine randomly selected COVID-19 positive samples collected in Quezon City in July. In the month of June, both the D614 as well as the G614 have been detected in a small sample of positive cases,” PGC said in an August 13 bulletin.
“Although this information confirms the presence of G614 in the Philippines, we note that all the samples tested were from Quezon City and may not represent the mutational landscape for the whole country,” it added.
Last month, researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and Duke University in North Carolina published a study that a specific change in SARS-CoV-2 virus genome is more infectious in cell culture. The team analyzed the data of 999 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and observed that those infected with G614 had more viral particles in them.
They, however, did not find evidence of G614 impact on disease severity. In other words, it was not significantly associated with hospitalization status.
“There is still no definitive evidence showing that carriers of the G614 variant are actually more transmissible than those with D614, and the mutation does not appear to substantially affect clinical outcomes as well,” PGC said.
The genome center stressed the importance of continuously monitoring G614 to help formulate containment, diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.
“Itong sinasabi nila na D614G mutation may higher possibility na mas transmissible siya, mas higher ang level niya na makaka-transmit sya sa iba or infectious. Pero wala pa rin tayong solid evidence to say na ‘yan talaga ay mangyayari,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media forum Monday.
(They say D614G mutation has higher possibility that it is transmissible, it has higher level that it can transmit to others or infectious. But we still don’t have solid evidence to say that will happen.)
She also said that the PGC has been authorized by the DOH to continue the study to gather more information about the virus.
The novel coronavirus has so far infected 161,253 people in the country despite imposing one of the longest and strictest lockdowns. Of the figure, 112,586 have recovered and 2,665 have died.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 766,228 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.
At least 21,500,350 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 13,205,100 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
On the second week of modified enhanced community quarantine and the 152nd day since ECQ was first hoisted in March, health officials added 3,420 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total caseload in the Philippines to 161,253 patients.
Accompanying the new cases are 40,397 new recoveries and 65 additional deaths, bringing their totals to 112,586 and 2,665 respectively.
When veteran Hollywood actor Gregg Daniel was offered an audition for a new movie in Los Angeles, he nearly didn't show up -- the pandemic was well under way, and "no one was shooting."
"I almost hesitated even going to the audition," said Daniel. "I'm African-American, I'm over 50 and disproportionately black people were dying of COVID-19... but the script was so good, and I'm an actor at heart."
Fast-forward to today, and Daniel has completed boxing drama "7th & Union," filmed in the streets of the eerily quiet California entertainment capital.
Thanks to relentless testing, on-set "COVID officers," sanitation stations and enforced social distancing between takes, "everything went smoothly" and safely, said executive producer Jolene Rodriguez.
Yet it is one of just a handful of film productions to resume in Hollywood since Governor Gavin Newsom gave the green light back in June. — AFP
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año announces he has tested positive for CVID-19.
"On August 13, 2020, I began experiencing flu-like symptoms including a sore throat and body aches. I began my self-quarantine and got myself PCR tested on August 14. Last night, August 15, I received my test result informing me that I am once again positive for COVID-19. In the meantime, I am being closely monitored by my doctors while I am in isolation," he says in a statement.
"I make this announcement to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine, observe any symptoms in accordance with DOH guidelines, and take appropriate action."
British travelers returning home from parts of Europe and beyond began having to quarantine on Saturday under new restrictions.
The UK opted to remove France, the Netherlands, Malta and three other countries from its list of places exempt from self-isolation rules, as a second wave of virus infections threatens more disruption and economic chaos on the continent.
The move, announced late Thursday, sparked a 36-hour scramble for plane, train and ferry tickets among some Britons desperate to get back home before the 4:00 am (0300 GMT) rule change. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending