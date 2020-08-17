#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'This is not helping us at all': DOH slams lawyer's face mask remark
In this screenshot from a video from April 2018, lawyer Larry Gadon heckles protesters in Baguio City.
Philstar.com
'This is not helping us at all': DOH slams lawyer's face mask remark
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The incorrect remark of a lawyer with considerable following on social media that face masks do not work is not helpful, the Department of Health said as the country struggles to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

“This is not a joking matter. Everyone knows there are people dying, getting sick, our economy is suffering,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media briefing Monday.

Vergeire issued this statement after lawyer Larry Gadon, who was seen wearing a face shield with a face mask glued to it instead of covering his mouth and note, was quoted as saying he does not believe in wearing masks outdoor.

“Statements like this is not helping us at all,” the health official said, noting that some people might follow the lawyer’s belief and eventually get infected.

“Sino ba ‘yung huling sasalo sa magkakasakit? ‘The healthcare workers who are really suffering already. They are getting sick, they are being quarantined. Hospitals are having hard time already,” she added.

Masks work, experts say

In the government’s BIDA Solusyon campaign that aims to educate Filipinos preventive behaviors that will keep them safe against the pandemic, wearing face masks is the first item in its list. “B” stands for “Bawal ang walang mask.”

The country’s inter-agency task force on COVID-19 response also passed a resolution on the mandatory wearing of face covering whenever people go outside of their homes.

According to the World Health Organization, face masks should be used “as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives.” Aside from wearing masks, the United Nations health agency also advised maintaining physical distancing, frequent handwashing and avoiding touching the mask and one’s face.

In a separate advisory, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that “masks are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the mask coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice.”

Vergeire said that scientific studies have shown that face masks can protect people from getting infected by 85%. The percentage rises to 99% if the mask is worn with a face shield.

The DOH called on the public to spread accurate information, instead of propagating misinformation.

“Sana lahat ng tao naiintindihan nila kung ano ‘yung implikasyon kapag nagsasalita sila sa public because people might be following them and this is not the right way to go. Magkakasakit ang mga tao,” Vergeire said.

(I hope everyone understands the implication of their words in public people might be following them and this is not the right way to go. People will just get sick.)

The novel coronavirus has so far infected 161,253 people in the Philippines. Of the figure, 112,586 have recovered and 2,665 have died.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FACE MASK NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
6 hours ago
Headlines
Regardless of Gadon's beliefs, WHO recommends face masks and IATF requires them
19 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government in fact made wearing a face mask the first item in its "BIDA ang may Disiplina"...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief denies having Baguio concert party
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa yesterday denied reports that he held a concert party at a naval base...
Headlines
fbfb
Cruise operators rehire Filipino seafarers
By Rudy Santos | 14 hours ago
More than a thousand Filipino seafarers have been recalled by foreign cruise line operators that will resume sailing to Europe...
Headlines
fbfb
GCQ, MGCQ extended until August 31; decision on MECQ areas out Monday
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The new classification of areas currently under modified enhanced community quarantine will be announced by President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PNP distances self from amnesty issue after arrest of Abu Sayyaf leader
1 hour ago
"Together with the AFP, we will seek the disposition of the Court to transfer the venue of detention of the accused from PNP...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Año positive for COVID-19 anew
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
nterior Secretary Eduardo Año has again tested positive for COVID-19, the second time he has been infected since the...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
PhilHealth owes Red Cross P700 million
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross will likely suspend its COVID testing for Philippine Health Insurance Corp. members after PhilHealth...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Voter registration resumes on September 1
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Adjusting to the “new normal,” the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has come up with protocols that will be observed...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Pharmaceutical group asks government: Reconsider drug price caps
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines is calling on the government to consider other approaches...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with