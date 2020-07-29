PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this July 27, 2020, photo, senators physically present during the hybrid opening of the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress pose for the traditional photo session.
Released/Joseph Vidal, Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau
Senators seek audit into COVID-19 funds
(Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Seven senators on Wednesday urged the Commission on Audit (COA) to conduct a review of the government's spending under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed a resolution seeking "a special audit on all government spending related to the COVID-19 response," which was also signed by Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Finance Committee Chair Sonny Angara, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and minority Sens. Franklin Drilon, Francis Pangilinan and Leila de Lima.

The resolution cited purchases made by the Department of Budget and Management which have been "marred by allegations of overpricing" — something that the Office of the Ombudsman is also investigating.

"[Officials] should not be profiting from the COVID-19 crisis," Hontiveros said in Filipino.

In addition to the audit, the resolution is also urging COA to present its findings before Congress is set to deliberate on the 2021 budget.

"We are anticipating massive allocations to address health, economic and social impacts of COVID-19. It is of critical importance that there be audit findings to guide legislators in our exercise of the power of the purse."

"Congress early this year, through the Bayanihan Act, gave the government comprehensive powers, including the power to re-align and allocate billions of taxpayers' money to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. We need to find out if help was given to those who needed it," Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Senators on Monday moved swiftly to pass one of the government-initiated stimulus bills, breaking a deadlock with economic managers who wanted to limit new spending attached to the measure.

Voting 22-1, senators approved Senate Bill 1564 known as the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan II) on final reading. Opposition Sen. Francis Pangilinan was the lone dissenter.

A counterpart measure at the House of Representatives is also awaiting approval. Once that bill is likewise passed, final deliberations will be held at a bicameral conference committee composed of select Lower House and Senate members. After that, the measure will be up for Duterte’s signature for enactment.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Ian Cigral

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
7 things Duterte was expected to discuss at his fifth SONA (but didn't)
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
The nation witnessed the president threatening telecoms, hitting back at his critics, expressing apprehension in asserting...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers welcome ABS-CBN offer
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Lawmakers yesterday welcomed the possible partnership of the government and ABS-CBN for the broadcast of educational materials...
Headlines
fbfb
Mayors, conglomerates back localized lockdowns
By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
As the rising cases of COVID-19 threaten to revert the country to stricter quarantine levels, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace tells critics: Are you deaf?
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday disputed claims that President Duterte had failed to discuss a concrete pandemic recovery plan...
Headlines
fbfb
‘We are not inutile as a country’ — senators
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
The Philippines is not “inutile” in asserting its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea even if President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
‘Where’s the COVID-19 recovery roadmap?’
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The spokesman for Vice President Leni Robredo has expressed dissatisfaction over the fifth State of the Nation Address of...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Telcos told: Shape up, take warning seriously
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The country’s telecommunications companies should take President Durterte’s threat of “expropriation”...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
PhilHealth justifies reimbursement scheme
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Phillippine Health Insurance Corp. president Ricardo Morales has defended the adoption of the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism,...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte wants water firms to agree on new contracts
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte wants new water concession agreements, presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said yesterday, after the...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Senate to wait for DOJ report on Bilibid deaths
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon committee is waiting for the report of the Department of Justice on the deaths of high-value drug convicts...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with