Senators seek audit into COVID-19 funds

MANILA, Philippines — Seven senators on Wednesday urged the Commission on Audit (COA) to conduct a review of the government's spending under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed a resolution seeking "a special audit on all government spending related to the COVID-19 response," which was also signed by Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Finance Committee Chair Sonny Angara, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and minority Sens. Franklin Drilon, Francis Pangilinan and Leila de Lima.

The resolution cited purchases made by the Department of Budget and Management which have been "marred by allegations of overpricing" — something that the Office of the Ombudsman is also investigating.

"[Officials] should not be profiting from the COVID-19 crisis," Hontiveros said in Filipino.

In addition to the audit, the resolution is also urging COA to present its findings before Congress is set to deliberate on the 2021 budget.

"We are anticipating massive allocations to address health, economic and social impacts of COVID-19. It is of critical importance that there be audit findings to guide legislators in our exercise of the power of the purse."

"Congress early this year, through the Bayanihan Act, gave the government comprehensive powers, including the power to re-align and allocate billions of taxpayers' money to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. We need to find out if help was given to those who needed it," Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Senators on Monday moved swiftly to pass one of the government-initiated stimulus bills, breaking a deadlock with economic managers who wanted to limit new spending attached to the measure.

Voting 22-1, senators approved Senate Bill 1564 known as the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan II) on final reading. Opposition Sen. Francis Pangilinan was the lone dissenter.

A counterpart measure at the House of Representatives is also awaiting approval. Once that bill is likewise passed, final deliberations will be held at a bicameral conference committee composed of select Lower House and Senate members. After that, the measure will be up for Duterte’s signature for enactment.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Ian Cigral