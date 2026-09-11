Legarda, son case â€˜clearly political persecutionâ€™ â€” spox

Legarda, son case ‘clearly political persecution’ — spox

Loren Legarda speaks as a senator-judge in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on July 22, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The case involving Sen. Loren Legarda and her son, Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste is being driven by politics rather than evidence, according to their spokesperson lawyer Tony La Viña.

La Viña said a review of the allegations found no illegal or improper acts by Legarda or Leviste in connection with Leviste's solar energy businesses.

"After intensive review, I am convinced that she and her son have absolutely not done anything illegal and even improper with respect to the solar energy business of the latter," he said.

He stressed that the matter remains at the preliminary investigation stage and that no formal charges have been filed against Legarda or Leviste.

La Viña also rejected attempts to link Legarda to her son's companies, saying there are no corporate documents showing that the senator is a shareholder, officer or beneficiary of Solar Para sa Bayan Corporation or any Solar Philippines company.

"Responsibility is personal," he said. "Senator Legarda should not be shielded from scrutiny because Leviste is her son. But neither should motherhood become evidence against her."

On the congressional franchise granted to Solar Para sa Bayan, La Viña said it was non-exclusive, did not provide government subsidies and depended partly on regulatory action from the Department of Energy. He also noted that Legarda did not vote for its passage.

La Viña said the franchise was never sold and could not be fully implemented because the DOE did not issue the required implementing rules or identify the areas where it could operate.

He also defended Leviste's business ventures, saying entrepreneurial innovation and unsuccessful implementation of an idea should not be treated as criminal conduct.

"Leandro introduced new ideas and approaches to fast-track the energy transition, and there may have been policy gaps that prevented the successful implementation of some of those ideas. But that is not a criminal act," La Viña said.

He claimed that scrutiny of Leviste's projects intensified after the lawmaker publicly exposed alleged corruption in late 2025 and called for investigations.

"The timing speaks for itself," La Viña said, describing the pattern as "classic lawfare, the weaponization of the law for political purposes."

"What is going on is clearly political persecution," he said. "It has always been wrong. And it must stop now."