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LIST: 2027 holidays and special non-working days

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 8:58am
LIST: 2027 holidays and special non-working days
This photo taken on September 4, 2026 shows a woman shopping for Christmas decorations at a market in Quezon City, Metro Manila.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Friday, September 11, has released the list of regular holidays, special non-working days and other holidays for 2027.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation No. 1427, declaring the schedule of holidays and special days for the year.

The holidays are slated on the following dates:

Regular holidays

  • New Year's Day - January 1 (Friday)
  • Maundy Thursday - March 25
  • Good Friday - March 26
  • Araw ng Kagitingan - April 9 (Friday)
  • Labor Day - May 1 (Saturday)
  • Independence Day - June 12 (Saturday)
  • National Heroes Day - August 30 (Last Monday of August)
  • Bonifacio Day - November 30 (Tuesday)
  • Christmas Day - December 25 (Saturday)
  • Rizal Day - December 30 (Thursday)

Special (non-working) days

  • Ninoy Aquino Day - August 21 (Saturday)
  • All Saints' Day - November 1 (Monday)
  • Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary - December 8 (Wednesday)
  • Last Day of the Year - December 31 (Friday)

Special (working) day

  • EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary - February 25 (Thursday)

Additional special (non-working) days

  • Chinese New Year - February 6 (Saturday)
  • Black Saturday - March 27 (Saturday)
  • All Souls' Day - November 2 (Tuesday)
  • Christmas Eve - December 24 (Friday)

The proclamations declaring the national holidays for the observance of Eidul Fitr and Eidul Adha will be issued later after the approximate dates of the Islamic holidays have been determined based on the Islamic calendar or lunar calendar, or through Islamic astronomical calculations.

The proclamation noted that Chinese New Year, Black Saturday, All Souls' Day and Christmas Eve were declared additional special non-working days to provide more time for family activities and promote domestic tourism.

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