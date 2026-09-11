Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 11 due to habagat

Parents and guardians fetch young learners while high school and college students wait for available transportation near schools along Batasan Road in Quezon City as they head to their respective homes on Aug. 14, 2026 following the suspension of afternoon classes due to heavy rainfall brought by the habagat.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:43 a.m.) — Several local government units have announced class suspensions for Friday, September 11, due to the continuing effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Classes have been suspended or shifted to alternative learning arrangements in several areas amid heavy rains and flooding.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, PAGASA was monitoring a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Another LPA outside the PAR is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the same period, PAGASA said.

Below is a running list of class suspensions:

National Capital Region (NCR)

Caloocan City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Malabon City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Navotas – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Quezon City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private

Valenzuela City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Region I (Ilocos Region)

Pangasinan Aguilar – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Bayambang – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Dagupan City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Calasiao – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private Mangatarem – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private



Region III (Central Luzon)

Bulacan Calumpit – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private

Pampanga Minalin – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes San Fernado – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes San Simon – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private, except Concepcion Integrated School, which will hold face-to-face classes Santo Tomas – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes Mexico – Face-to-face classes will be held at the following schools: Dolores Piring Elementary School Sto. Domingo Elementary School Laug Elementary School

Zambales Olongapo City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes



Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

Benguet Kibungan – No face-to-face classes for day care



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