Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 11 due to habagat
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:43 a.m.) — Several local government units have announced class suspensions for Friday, September 11, due to the continuing effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat.
Classes have been suspended or shifted to alternative learning arrangements in several areas amid heavy rains and flooding.
As of 2 a.m. Friday, PAGASA was monitoring a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.
Another LPA outside the PAR is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the same period, PAGASA said.
Below is a running list of class suspensions:
National Capital Region (NCR)
- Caloocan City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
- Malabon City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
- Navotas – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
- Quezon City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
- Valenzuela City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
Region I (Ilocos Region)
- Pangasinan
- Aguilar – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
- Bayambang – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
- Dagupan City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
- Calasiao – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
- Mangatarem – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
Region III (Central Luzon)
- Bulacan
- Calumpit – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
- Pampanga
- Minalin – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
- San Fernado – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
- San Simon – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private, except Concepcion Integrated School, which will hold face-to-face classes
- Santo Tomas – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
- Mexico – Face-to-face classes will be held at the following schools:
- Dolores Piring Elementary School
- Sto. Domingo Elementary School
- Laug Elementary School
- Zambales
- Olongapo City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)
- Benguet
- Kibungan – No face-to-face classes for day care
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