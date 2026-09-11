^

Headlines

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 11 due to habagat

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 11, 2026 | 7:30am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 11 due to habagat
Parents and guardians fetch young learners while high school and college students wait for available transportation near schools along Batasan Road in Quezon City as they head to their respective homes on Aug. 14, 2026 following the suspension of afternoon classes due to heavy rainfall brought by the habagat.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:43 a.m.) — Several local government units have announced class suspensions for Friday, September 11, due to the continuing effects of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Classes have been suspended or shifted to alternative learning arrangements in several areas amid heavy rains and flooding.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, PAGASA was monitoring a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, which has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

Another LPA outside the PAR is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression within the same period, PAGASA said.

Below is a running list of class suspensions:

National Capital Region (NCR)

  • Caloocan City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Malabon City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Navotas – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
  • Quezon City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
  • Valenzuela City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Region I (Ilocos Region)

  • Pangasinan
    • Aguilar – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
    • Bayambang – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
    • Dagupan City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
    • Calasiao – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
    • Mangatarem – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private

Region III (Central Luzon)

  • Bulacan
    • Calumpit – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private
  • Pampanga
    • Minalin – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
    • San Fernado – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
    • San Simon – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private, except Concepcion Integrated School, which will hold face-to-face classes
    • Santo Tomas – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes
    • Mexico – Face-to-face classes will be held at the following schools:
      • Dolores Piring Elementary School
      • Sto. Domingo Elementary School
      • Laug Elementary School
  • Zambales
    • Olongapo City – No face-to-face classes in all levels, public and private; shift to Alternative Learning Modes

Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)

  • Benguet
    • Kibungan – No face-to-face classes for day care

 

Please refresh this page for updates.

CLASS SUSPENSION

HABAGAT

WALANG PASOK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines only country where rich-poor gap in reading gains widened in PISA 2025

Philippines only country where rich-poor gap in reading gains widened in PISA 2025

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Filipino students of every background achieved better reading scores in the 2025 PISA than in 2022. But scores climbed almost...
Headlines
fbtw
Panganiban, Davide, Azcuna invited as amici curiae

Panganiban, Davide, Azcuna invited as amici curiae

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court has invited two retired chief justices and a retired associate justice as amici curiae or judiciary...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte&rsquo;s perjury case vs Madriaga junked

Duterte’s perjury case vs Madriaga junked

By EJ Macababbad | 9 hours ago
The Taguig prosecutor’s office has dismissed the perjury case filed by Vice President Sara Duterte against her former...
Headlines
fbtw
SC parries criticisms, cites improved caseload

SC parries criticisms, cites improved caseload

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
 The Supreme Court yesterday presented its proposed P86.271-billion budget for next year at a Senate budget hearing,...
Headlines
fbtw
BI confirms Cayetano siblings out of country

BI confirms Cayetano siblings out of country

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration confirmed yesterday that siblings Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano left the country last W...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Five dead, 86 missing in Coron ferry fire

Five dead, 86 missing in Coron ferry fire

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
A passenger ferry caught fire off Coron in Palawan Wednesday night, leaving five dead and 86 missing.
Headlines
fbtw
General Luna&rsquo;s epaulets and Oplan Romanov

General Luna’s epaulets and Oplan Romanov

By Lisa Guerrero Nakpil | 9 hours ago
Threats of assassination – real or imagined, said in jest or in all seriousness – are a theme that has run through...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan to BJMP: Take custody of Romualdez

Sandigan to BJMP: Take custody of Romualdez

By Daphne Galvez | 9 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has ordered the transfer of custody of former speaker Martin Romualdez from the police to the Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
More Pinoys expect better life &ndash; SWS poll

More Pinoys expect better life – SWS poll

By Janvic Mateo | 9 hours ago
More Filipinos expect the quality of their lives to improve in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey conducted...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with