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La Salle's Luis Pablo embraces 'big challenge' in UAAP title repeat, Gilas 3x3 Asiad bids

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 10, 2026 | 4:43pm
La Salle's Luis Pablo embraces 'big challenge' in UAAP title repeat, Gilas 3x3 Asiad bids
La Salle's Luis Pablo
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Rising star big man Luis Pablo is ready to juggle his act with La Salle in the UAAP and Gilas Pilipinas in the Asian Games, shooting for no less than a pair of championships.

Now tasked to fill in the gargantuan shoes left by Mike Phillips in spearheading the Green Archers’ title defense bid, Pablo has also been given an additional role of anchoring the Gilas 3x3 team in the Achi-Nagoya Asiad next week.

“The main key is balancing and willingness to play for La Salle and represent the country. It’s a big challenge with two teams and two preparations but it’s looking good,” said Pablo, a former NCAA MVP with La Salle Greenhills before starting his collegiate career with UP and now La Salle.

“The goal is to win back-to-back in the UAAP and to bring home the gold for the Philippines. We will push ourselves for that ultimate goal.”

La Salle last year survived the departure of two-time Season MVP Kevin Quiambao with Phillips joining forces with then transferee Pablo and ace guard Jacob Cortez in holding the fort en route to a sweet title redemption bid and a Finals MVP citation.

This season, the Green Archers will attempt to survive another departure of their vital cog to the Japan B. League with Pablo now as the starting center when they open their campaign against National U in a Final Four rematch on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle expects the 6-foot-7 forward to show that he’s deserving of that role, especially with an added experience with the national team under the watch of Patrick Fran before their departure to Nagoya next week.

“The most important thing right now is to find how to fill in the shoes of Mike and Luis is the next Mike for us,” La Salle assistant coach Caloy Garcia told The STAR.

“He has to try to get that motor with which Mike left. And he's working on it. Malaking tulong nga sa kanya yung 3x3. He's also getting added experience in the game. It's more physical so it’s gonna prepare him for the final fight in the UAAP.”

“Mike’s role will be a very big shoes to fill. Not a single person can do it so I’ll try my best to fill that role, in terms of leadership as well. We will help one another and it’s gonna be a collective effort,” vowed Pablo.

Pablo and Gilas are bracketed in Group A with powerhouse Mongolia, Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan in the Asiad 3x3 starting on September 21, after the men’s 5-on-5 tournament.

ASIAN GAMES

GILAS 3X3

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

LUIS PABLO

UAAP
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