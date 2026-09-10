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Villafranca rules AGP Masters bodybuilding tilt

Philstar.com
September 10, 2026 | 10:14am
Villafranca rules AGP Masters bodybuilding tilt
The 53-year-old Villafranca only began serious fitness training at 50 but stayed committed to a six-day-a-week, two-hour-a-day routine that eventually led him to his first AGP Masters championship.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Anthony Villafranca completed his three-year fitness journey with a big win in the Men’s Physique Masters Division of the 2026 Asian Grand Prix (AGP) Philippines recently at the Winford Resort & Casino Manila.

The 53-year-old Villafranca only began serious fitness training at 50 but stayed committed to a six-day-a-week, two-hour-a-day routine that eventually led him to his first AGP Masters championship.

The AGP Philippines is an international bodybuilding and fitness competition held under the NPC Worldwide/IFBB Professional League circuit, bringing together athletes from the Philippines and other countries.

This year’s competition featured three major events — the AGP Open Regional, AGP Natural Regional and the AGP Philippines Pro Qualifier — with competitors given opportunities to advance within the NPC Worldwide/IFBB Professional League system.

The Pro Qualifier offered seven IFBB Pro Cards, giving athletes a chance to earn professional status and move closer to competing at the international level.

The regional competitions, meanwhile, featured a wide range of divisions, including Men’s Physique, Classic Physique, Bodybuilding, Bikini, Wellness, Figure and Fit Model. Athletes competed in True Novice, Novice, Junior, Masters and Open categories.

The AGP Philippines also drew international participation, with athletes from countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Australia, Turkey, Iraq and South Africa joining the Philippine competitors. (Contributed story)

ANTHONY VILLAFRANCA

ASIAN GRAND PRIX

BODYBUILDING
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